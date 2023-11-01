MLB Picks Today: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Thanks to the new Consistency Sheets tabs on the DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub, two plays from Game 5 of TEX-ARI jumped out.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Eovaldi has been consistently going over this number throughout the postseason. The only time he failed to do so was his fourth outing of the postseason, which was his second of the ALCS. That does raise a slight red flag because Houston and Arizona had similar season-long strikeout numbers vs. right-handed pitching.

However, opposing right-handed starters have been able to rack up around one strikeout per inning vs. the Diamondbacks throughout the postseason. Five of the nine times Arizona has faced a right-handed starter this season, they’ve logged at least five strikeouts.

One of the times the starter failed to do so was Aaron Nola’s NLCS Game 6 start, in which he logged four Ks over 4 1/3. Another was Max Scherzer’s start in Game 3, which he left after three solid innings with back spasms. Factor in that context, and this number looks even better for Eovaldi.

Seager is only hitting .235 this World Series, but the Texas shortstop has gone over this number in three of four games. Throughout the postseason, he’s gone over this mark in 9 of 16 games (56.25%).

Zac Gallen is capable of spinning a gem in Game 5, but he hasn’t done much throughout the postseason to indicate that’s going to happen. On top of a 5.27 ERA, opponents have posted a 6.33 FIP against him.

On top of all that, Seager has 25 career plate appearances vs. Gallen. While he only has one extra-base hit across 22 at-bats (three walks), Seager has hit .318 against the right-handed throughout his career.

Place your MLB bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.