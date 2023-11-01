World Wide Technology Championship Picks Today: Tour Junkies After Dark PGA TOUR Golf DraftKings Picks

On this week’s episode of Tour Junkies After Dark, the Tour Junkies give their top DraftKings picks for the World Wide Technology Championship.

World Wide Technology Championship Picks:

Favorites

Ludvig Aberg

Cameron Young

Beau Hossler

Akshay Bhatia

Davis Thompson

Mid-Range

Luke List

Callum Tarren

Cameron Champ

Erik Van Rooyen

Long Shots/Value

Thomas Detry Top 20 Finish

Vince Whaley Top 20 Finish

Harry Hall Top 20 Finish

Kelly Kraft Top 20 Finish

Ryo Ishikawa Top 20 Finish

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

Place your golf bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.