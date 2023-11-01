Review of VSiN’s 2023-24 CBB Betting Guide

The VSiN College Basketball Betting Guide has been released and has tons of great information included. While I recommend you go through the guide itself, I’ll do my best to highlight the features that it offers. I’ll also react to some of my favorite plays in the guide, and highlight those bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

VSiN Expert Future and Prop Best Bets

Four of the VSiN experts dish out their best bets in the futures market for the college hoops season. Matt Youmans, Aaron Moore, Wes Reynolds and Zachary Cohen combined to give out 16 futures, all with analysis. I’m on a handful of them, including a ticket on Arkansas +800 to win the SEC. I’m in agreement with Wes, this could be a top-10 team, so getting 8-1 in the conference is too much to pass up on the Hogs.

Matt Youmans’ Top-25 Preseason Poll

Youmans lists his top-25 teams, including analysis on each school. Worth noting, those 8-1 Hogs in the SEC are ranked No. 7 overall, according to Matt.

Youmans lists Michigan State as his No. 1 overall team in the country, returning an elite backcourt, among many other reasons. I happen to hold a 16-1 ticket on Sparty, while Matt has one of his own at 18-1.

Handicapping The Wooden Award

Aaron Moore gives an extended breakdown of what you want to factor in when betting The Wooden Award. It’s a unique market this season, as the reigning winner Zach Edey returns to Purdue looking to repeat. That said, we saw how that went for Oscar Tshiebwe a couple of years ago.

Betting on Cinderella Before the Ball Begins

We all love to bet a Cinderella in March, but Aaron Moore does a terrific job of trying to identify who some of those teams could be before the season even begins. That gives us a way of trying to get an even better number on these teams. Aaron handicaps a handful of teams, including a 150-1 ticket on New Mexico. I like New Mexico as a dark horse in the Mountain West, and Moore labels them potentially the next San Diego State.

Traits that Predict Improvement, Decline

Just as you’d expect from the title. Steve Makinen gives a detailed breakdown of some factors you might want to use while handicapping teams when trying to decide if they’ve improved or gotten worse since we last saw them.

Steve Makinen’s Power Ratings

Another straight forward one — as Steve does for each guide, he lays out his power ratings in full.

Returning Playing Minutes Percentage

This is mostly just numbers, but I find it extremely helpful. Much like returning starters in football, this number can be key in terms of how much experience a team has. The portal is a whole different animal now, but experienced players provide a lot of stability in college hoops, particularly early in the season.

32 Conference Previews

This one isn’t for for the casual fans. Die hard hoop heads and sports bettors need it all, and the guide gives us that. Conference previews on every single conference in college hoops.

