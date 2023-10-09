Shriners Children’s Open: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Las Vegas, Nevada this week for the Shriners Children’s Open. TPC Summerlin will be the host course this week and measures as a 7,255-yard par 71, with Bentgrass greens.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Thompson kept his strong play going last week at the Sanderson Farms with a T16 finish, which marked his fourth top-30 finish over his past five starts. During this stretch, he ranks 18th in this field in SG: Tee-to-Green, 17th in SG: Ball-Striking, and ninth in SG: Total. Thompson has also been making a ton of birdies, ranking seventh in the field in birdie average during this timeframe.

Thompson played this event last year for the first time and finished T12, and absolutely should build on that this week with the way he’s been swinging it. He’s flashed major upside in the past, including a runner-up finish at the American Express this past January.

It feels like Thompson has been knocking on the door for quite a bit now, and when can combine his course history and recent form, I believe he makes for a strong bet at 45/1

Tarren is one of the best ball-strikers that no one really knows a bout. He had a bit of a rough season in 2023, but turned it on towards the end, finishing T13 at the at the 3M Open and T7 at the Fortinet Championship. He’s been striping it for quite a while now, ranking No. 7 in this field in SG: Ball-Striking over his past 24 rounds. The main issue for the Englishman comes with the flat stick, where he ranks 91st in SG: Putting over that same timeframe.

We do know how variant putting is, however, especially after watching Luke List win the Sanderson Farms last week. At 80/1, you can back one of the best ball-strikers in this field at a mammoth price. Hopefully he can just putt remotely average.

