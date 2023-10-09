Same Game Parlay: How a Bettor Turned $93 Into over $115,000 With a CFB SGP on DraftKings Sportsbook

This year has brought an exciting start to the college football season, and there are multiple ways to get in on the action each game day on DraftKings Sportsbook. From each game, DK Sportsbook offers multiple picks and props that can be selected separately or stacked as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP). Combining odds in an SGP allows you to multiply your profit and land an even bigger payout if each leg hits.

On Saturday, October 7, one bettor built a simple but very profitable SGP from the Big Ten matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Minnesota Golden Gophers. It wasn’t a complicated, convoluted parlay, but just a simple straight-forward two-leg parlay. The odds were immense, though, and as a result, the payout was enormous.

This bettor turned just $93 into a huge payout of $116,343 due to the +125000 odds on these two legs:

J.J. McCarthy to score 2+ TDs

Michigan D/ST to score 2+ TDs

This bettor didn’t make any pick on the outcome of the game, in which Michigan was favored by 18 1⁄ 2 points on the road in Minneapolis. The Wolverines came into the game 5-0 as the No. 2 ranked team in the nation while the Gophers were 3-2 and 1-1 in the conference. Minnesota beat Louisiana 25-24 the previous week to snap a two-game losing streak after falling on the road to North Carolina and Northwestern.

Things wouldn’t go well for the Golden Gophers on Saturday, though, and the ferocious Wolverines’ defense was all over them from the outset. After a touchback on the opening kickoff and an incomplete pass on the first play from scrimmage, the second snap of the day was picked off by standout Jr. cornerback Will Johnson, who took it to the house to give Michigan a 6-0 lead just 12 seconds into the game.

No. 2️⃣ delivers on the second play of the game.



Will Johnson's Pick-6 gets things started tonight in Minneapolis.@Willj1228 x @UMichFootball



: NBC pic.twitter.com/ZVaYdsQrb4 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 7, 2023

That score was the first of the four touchdowns this bettor needed for the parlay to hit, but things were definitely off to a fast start. After exchanging punts and field goals for the rest of the first quarter, Michigan extended its lead in the second quarter. After a touchdown run from running back Blake Corum on the first drive of the quarter, quarterback J.J. McCarthy got his first rushing touchdown of the game with 5:50 left in the first half.

Is there anything JJ McCarthy can’t do? pic.twitter.com/3TLBXfPeUJ — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 8, 2023

At halftime, the Wolverines led 24-10, and this parlay was halfway to each of the two multi-touchdown legs.

Each team punted their first possession of the second half, but then McCarthy engineered a nine-play, 78-yard drive built around a couple of long passes to Roman Wilson. When he got inside the 10, though, he called his own number and ran for a second touchdown in the highlight below.

McCarthy had never run for multiple scores in his 30 career games for Michigan, but this bettor correctly predicted that Saturday would be his first time.

The last thing this parlay needed to hit the big win was for the Michigan DST to score another touchdown. The Wolverines stopped Minnesota on the next drive and McCarthy threw a touchdown to increase the lead to 38-10. With 1:43 left in the third quarter, the Michigan defense delivered exactly what this SGP needed. Sophomore DB Keon Sabb jumped in front of this pass from Athan Kaliakmanis and took it back to the house.

First time since 2017 we’ve had two pick sixes in the same game! pic.twitter.com/J4Kq1Fisoa — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 8, 2023

That big return not only put the game completely out of reach and sewed up the Wolverines’ 17th straight conference victory, but it also resulted in this SGP hitting big-time with an entire quarter to spare. In fact, McCarthy’s night was finished after the second pick-six, as Michigan cruised to the 52-10 win.

