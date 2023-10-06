NFL Betting Systems for Week 5: Football Picks, Best Bets, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

With this article, I’m highlighting the new Systems feature available in DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub. Check out the feature for yourself to find appealing systems in play this week!

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

System: Under on total when an AFC team is a non-conference favorite

This play has had a 57% success rate to start 2023. A strong number, but it’s actually low for how this play has performed the last couple seasons.

Including the first four weeks of this season, this system is 60-29-1 since 2021. That’s an absurd 66.7% success rate. Take out the seven games from this season that apply to this system and that number jumps up to 67.5%.

This system applies to the following games on Sunday:

MIA vs. NYG

NE vs. NO

CIN @ ARI

KC @ MIN

Some other notable stats that apply to these games:

The under is 7-1 since 2021 when the Giants are playing as a non-conference underdog.

The under is 7-2 since 2021 when the Saints are playing as a non-conference underdog.

The under is 7-3 since 2021 when the Chiefs are playing as a non-conference favorite.

The under is 5-1 since 2021 when the Patriots are playing as a non-conference favorite.

KC-MIN is my preferred play from the Sunday group. The under is 2-2 since 2021 when Minnesota is a non-conference underdog, but the under is also 1-3 in Vikings games this season.

System: Non-conference favorites ATS

This system doesn’t have the same multi-season history as the others, but it’s off to a significant start at 8-4-2 this season (64.29%).

This system applies to the same games from the Total system mentioned above, along with ATL vs HOU.

Now, despite what I just noted about this system not having multi-season history, there is a subset of plays within this system that does. AFC teams that are playing as a non-conference road favorite are 22-14-2 ATS (57.9%) since 2021. That stat applies to the Chiefs and Bengals this weekend. Oddly enough, those are two of the best teams in this system since 2021, with KC being 3-0 ATS and CIN 3-1 ATS.

Even though the Bengals are a gross 0-3-1 ATS this season, I view both plays similarly. Only caveat on CIN: The Bengals have a tough number at -3, so it may be worth sacrificing payout for the extra half point.

Place your MLB bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.