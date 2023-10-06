MNF Week 5 Best Bets: Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for Packers vs. Raiders

The NFL is back and Mondays are no longer the worst day of the week. DraftKings Sportsbook is here to make this special night even more special. Check out the NFL best bets for the Week 5 Monday Night Football matchup. The action kicks off with the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders -1 (-105)

The Raiders opened as home dogs. It makes sense from a myopic perspective. The Raiders’ offense and defense have been below average to start the season. That’s a generous diagnosis. A more accurate analysis is that the Raiders have been one of the worst teams on both sides of the ball. They’re allowing 25.3 points per game (24th) and their offense is scoring 15.5 PPG (25th). The most glaring example of their offense’s inadequacy is that they only managed 17 points against the Broncos. It was a win, but an underwhelming win. The Broncos have one of the worst defenses in the NFL. The Dolphins dropped 70 points on the Broncos. That’s an outlier, but Sam Howell and the Commanders scored 35 points vs. Denver. The Bears managed to get 28 points on the board. The Raiders measly 17 points speaks volumes.

If the offense can’t score how do they cover? It’s not all about the Raiders. There are two teams playing, and the other team is not much better. The Packers have two wins, but their schedule has not been very challenging. A win over Chicago and a Jameis Winston led Saints offense is not a feather in anyone’s cap. Atlanta beat the Packers, and the Lions smoked them in prime time. The reality is that both of these teams are not looking good.

The deciding factor in this game is talent. The Raiders have more talent, it just hasn’t materialized. DeVante Adams and Jakobi Meyers are playing well. Unfortunately, Josh Jacobs hasn’t realized the season began a month ago. The Raiders coaching staff hasn’t figured out how to use the 35th pick in the 2023 draft, TE Michael Mayer. Eventually, they will work it out. A Monday Night Football matchup at home in Las Vegas with the expected return of Jimmy Garappolo seems like it could be a turning point. The Raiders season is not lost, but they’ve got to turn things around in Week 5.

Over 45 (-108)

It’s risky taking the over with two under performing offenses. Both teams rank in the bottom third of the league in scoring. They haven’t looked good, but that was expected. New quarterbacks are running these offenses, and each team has dealt with significant injuries. It’s Week 5. Progress has been made and better health has been achieved. The Packers line isn’t at full strength, but it’s getting better. The Raiders’ lackluster offensive output could instantly come to life with just one change — Josh Jacobs realizes that he’s on a one-year, prove-it contract and starts running hard.

It’s not all Jacobs’ fault. He hasn’t been awful, but he’s capable of more than 3.6 yards per carry. He did step up his production in the close loss to the Chargers by catching eight passes for 81 yards in Week 4. Most of the Raiders’ woes are simply mistakes and undisciplined football. This can be an easy fix or an impossible one. It’s too early into the season to choose a pessimistic outlook. The Raiders’ offense can improve and can score points.

Green Bay doesn’t have the same proven talent. Aaron Jones is a known quantity, but the rest of the offense is a mystery. They do have potential. Jordan Love and his corps of young receivers could blossom into a serious offensive powerhouse, but that might take months or even years. The Packers are nothing to fear in Week 5, but every week, this new offense should improve. Every snap is significant for this young roster. Every snap is a developmental step, and a snap towards getting their offensive line healthy. It may be too early to back the Pack, but it’s not too early to believe that these offenses, with extra time to prepare and get healthy, can exceed this modest total.

