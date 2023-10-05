How To Bet The Amazon TNF Three Play on DraftKings Sportsbook for Bears vs. Commanders

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Amazon TNF Three Play for tonight’s Bears-Commanders game.

The Amazon team has made their Same Game Parlay. It is as follows:

Justin Fields 200+ Passing Yards

D.J. Moore 4+ Receptions

Brian Robinson 60+ Rushing Yards

Despite leading 28-7 deep into the third quarter last week, the Chicago Bears will enter their Week 5 contest against the Washington Commanders winless. The devastating loss made it 14 straight for the Bears, who are approaching 12 months without a win. Justin Fields answered his critics with a career-best passing day of 335 yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the fast-finishing Broncos, who earned their first win of the season. The Commanders are coming off a tough overtime loss to the Eagles, marking their third game decided by four points or fewer this season. It was a solid bounce-back performance for sophomore Sam Howell, who after being picked off four times by the Bills, managed zero turnovers, 290 passing yards and a game-tying touchdown pass as time expired. He will get another opportunity to produce against one of the worst defenses in the league, which has allowed 34.3 points and 383.3 yards per game.

Justin Fields has thrown for 200+ passing yards in three of four games this season.

D.J. Moore has caught 4+ receptions in two of four games this season.

Brian Robinson has run for 60+ rushing yards in two of four games this season.

The Bears are 24th in passing in 2023, averaging 186.3 yards per game.

The Commanders are 20th in passing defense in 2023, allowing 230.0 yards per game.

The Commanders are 17th in rushing in 2023, averaging 106.5 yards per game.

The Bears are 18th in rushing defense in 2023, averaging 115.5 yards per game.

