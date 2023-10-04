College Football Week 6 Best Bets: Odds, Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Let’s breakdown this college football Week 6 cards with some of my favorite bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Make sure that you are in our DK Network betting group. A lot of these picks are released earlier in the week, and you can find them here.

My 2023 college football betting record entering Week 6 is 25-21 (+3.53-units).

LSU at Missouri (Saturday 12:00 pm ET)

LSU was in a shootout last week at Ole Miss, and ultimately fell short to a really good team. The Tigers got stopped at the wrong time after piling it on offensively, and it led to them losing the game. While Mizzou has been strong this season, this is a bounce-back spot I can’t pass up on as an LSU backer.

This offense is humming, and while Mizzou got the big win over K-State, that’s looking less impressive by the week in a game they just squeaked by in. The rest of the schedule hasn’t been daunting, and now they get a pissed off LSU team coming to town. I expect this to be a spot we lean that Missouri just doesn’t have the fire power to keep up. The LSU defense will have lapses, but I expect the offense to keep its foot on the gas.

Maryland at Ohio State (Saturday 12:00 pm ET)

Maryland hasn’t had much success in recent trips to Ohio State, but this could be the team that at least doesn’t get blown out of the water and keeps it within three touchdowns. The Terps are 5-0 with an average win margin of over 25 points per, already earning a 31-9 road win in the conference over Michigan State.

While I expect another loss to the Buckeyes, Ohio State did struggle on the road against this team last season before escaping with a victory. Ohio State is off a bye, but has a Penn State matchup lurking that I’m sure took up a lot of that prep time. I’m not sure we’ve seen OSU win with the type of margin over anyone respectable that would warrant them to be this large of a favorite over Maryland. A 23-3 road win over Indiana to start the season makes for a common opponent here — the Terps took IU down 44-17 last week.

Number just seems too big for me here.

Alabama at Texas A&M (Saturday 3:30 pm ET)

This was one of my preseason spots I bet, and it looks like we’ll be getting a great number by the time this one kicks. Analysis is given in the link to the play from July, but the short story is that this ‘Bama team is tough to trust in a rowdy road atmosphere, which is exactly what this is.

The Aggies upset the Tide in this matchup on a Saturday night at home two years ago, and then almost stole one in Tuscaloosa last season. That game coming down to the final possession with A&M as massive dogs, although Alabama pulled out the victory. Bryce Young was out for that game, so the Aggies got a good look at Jalen Milroe, who they played very well against. And if ‘Bama does decide to get a look at another QB in this spot, I’m not very confident in their depth against the position.

Jimbo Fisher plays Nick Saban very well, and with Saban taking one of his worst teams in years on the road, it’s hard to have much faith in the Tide.

If you missed the number here, I would play A&M down to a pick’em in the game. I think the home team wins outright.

Purdue at Iowa (Saturday 3:30 pm ET)

My favorite play on Saturday is a buy-low spot on Iowa. The Hawkeyes lost starting QB Cade McNamara for the season last week, but still squeaked out a 10-point home victory over Michigan State. It was an ugly win, but there were a lot of moving parts, and Iowa was forced to adjust quickly. Still, Sparty didn’t score an offensive touchdown, and Iowa made plays on defense and special teams.

Deacon Hill takes over at QB for the Hawkeyes, and while he struggled at times last week, his receivers also dropped SIX passes. Working together all week with the starters and getting on the same page should be beneficial, plus those WR just have to be better.

Purdue has a losing record this season and has played four of five games at home. Will the Hawkeyes be explosive on offense? Probably not. But I expect them to be better, whereas Purdue has to go on the road to face an elite defense. Much too cheap a price here on the home team.

Fresno State at Wyoming (Saturday 8:00 pm ET)

Fresno State smacked the Cowboys 30-0 to end the regular season last year at Fresno, but it sets up a sweet revenge spot on Laramie. Wyoming is a really tough spot to play, and we’ve seen that over the years. We’ve also seen that this season, when the Cowboys pulled the outright upset over Texas Tech as 14-point home dogs.

Fresno has a road win by four points at Purdue, but I think this will be their toughest test thus far this season. Watch out for the upset here on Saturday night.

Texas Tech at Baylor (Saturday 8:00 pm ET)

Baylor has been a wild ride this season. They began the season by being on the wrong end of a massive upset, and then moved to 0-2 after Utah came to town. After getting smoked by Texas, it looked like the Bears were about to fall to 1-4. But a nearly impossible comeback occurred, as Baylor overcame a 35-7 deficit with 19 minutes left in the game to win 36-35.

I don’t know how they did it, but I think that was capturing lightning in a bottle rather than turning the season around. Baylor is 1-3 at home, so winning in Waco hasn’t been as tough a task as it used to be. Texas Tech isn’t as good as expected this season, but this is still a more than capable team. The loss at WVU is nothing to scoff at, and the loss at Wyoming is still being held against the Red Raiders too much. That creates a discount here, as we’ve seen glimpses from Tech — a drive with a chance to beat Oregon in Week 2 and a dominant victory over Houston last week.

I like the Red Raiders to get the job done on the road.

NFL/CFB ML Parlay:

Bears at Commanders (TNF)

Colorado at Arizona State (Saturday 6:30 pm ET)

I like the spot at home for Washington on Thursday night against a Bears defense that can’t stop anyone right now. I’ll use them to pair with a public Colorado play on Saturday in an attempt to avoid laying the points.

Bettors have piled on the Buffs week after week, but I’ve avoided publicly taking any sides in their games. I’ve played plenty of totals on them, but this spot does seem a little short. Arizona State has been dreadful this season, and while Colorado went all out to try and get that home win against USC, I still think talent should get the Buffs by in this spot. The defense will remain a concern, and is ultimately why this team has plenty of losses left on the schedule. But the offense for the Buffs is light years ahead of this Arizona State team.

Place your College Football bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.