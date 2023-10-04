NFL Week 5 TNF Best Bets Today: Picks, Predictions to Consider for Bears vs. Commanders on DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 5 kicks off with the matchup we’ve all been waiting for…Bears and Commanders. Welp, if the teams don’t do it for you, let’s at least find some bets that do.

Let’s break down the betting market on this game, along with some best bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

I don’t think this is a spot that the Bears earn their first win of the season. Not the hottest of takes, but a short week on the road against a team that has been exceeding expectations is a tough ask. Chicago finally put up some points on a pathetic Denver defense, but the Bears have their own issues on defense — more on that later.

Washington also shredded the Denver defense on the road, and pushed Philly to the limit last week. Sets up a soft matchup against Chicago, and I trust the home team to get a win. I’m actually going to be using the moneyline in a parlay with a college football side, so stay tuned for that in my CFB Best Bets article.

My play on this game is going to be an alternate over on Howell’s passing yards. Howell’s four games as an NFL starting quarterback have been up and down, but he’s played well when the matchup dictates. Howell struggled in the opener against Arizona when he was still getting his feet wet, and also didn’t play well against a Buffalo defense that has been elite so far this season.

But in the other two matchups, Howell has gone for 299 yards in Denver, and then 290 yards last week in Philly. Those teams rank 31st and 27th against the pass, respectively, and were both on the road. Now the matchup is a Bears passing defense that ranks 29th in the NFL, and has been even worse on the road, surrendering 310 passing yards per game. Plus-money on Howell to reach 250 yards in this spot feels like a strong play, especially with Terry McLaurin coming on stronger of late after coming back from a preseason toe injury.

