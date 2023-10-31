NFL Betting Trends: Betting Stats for Every Week 9 NFL Game on DraftKings Sportsbook

After no teams on a bye week and no international games last week, there is plenty of variety in this week’s schedule. The Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers are on a bye and the international series resumes with the first of two games in Frankfurt.

The Week 9 action begins on Thursday night when the Steelers host the Titans. On Sunday morning, the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs meet in a great game, which kicks off in Frankfurt at 9:30 a.m. ET. Seven games get underway at 1:00 p.m. ET in the early wave on Sunday afternoon, followed by three games in the later window, highlighted by a big NFC East clash between the Eagles and Cowboys. On Sunday Night Football, the Bills visit the Bengals in an important AFC matchup, and the final game of the week takes place in New York, where the Jets host the Chargers on Monday Night Football.

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Titans went to Will Levis at quarterback last week in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill and the rookie led the team to a SU/ATS win over the Falcons. Levis is expected to start again against the Steelers, who expect to get Kenny Pickett back after the second-year QB had to leave last week’s ST/ATS loss to the Jaguars. The Titans are just 3-11 SU in their last 14 games and 0-6 SU in their last six on the road. The Steelers are 8-3 SU/8-3 ATS in their last 11 games, and they are 5-1 SU in their last six home games against Tennessee. The under is 5-0 in Pittsburgh’s last five games, 9-2 in Tennessee’s last 11 games and 11-3 in the 14 games played by these two teams this season.

Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

This international game could end up being an AFC Championship Game preview, given the way these two teams are playing. The Chiefs took a SU/ATS loss last week in Denver, while the Dolphins dispatched the Patriots SU/ATS. The Chiefs are 16-3 SU in their 19 games after a loss since Patrick Mahomes became the starter, so they’ll look to bounce back with another win. Kansas City is 14-2 SU in its last 16 games and 10-1 SU in its last 11 games against the AFC. The Dolphins have also been rolling and are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games overall, 6-2 SU in their last eight and 8-1 ATS in their last nine games against an AFC opponent. The over is 5-1 in the Chiefs’ last six games vs. the AFC East and 6-3 in the Dolphins’ last nine games.

Washington Commanders at New England Patriots

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Ravens and Seahawks each have just two losses on the season and sit in first place in their divisions. The Seahawks won SU and pushed ATS against the Browns last week, while the Ravens went into Arizona and got an SU/ATS victory. Baltimore is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 games and 4-1 SU in its last five. The Ravens are also 6-0 SU in their last six games vs. the NFC and 5-1 SU in their last six games vs. the NFC West. The Seahawks are 5-1 SU/4-1-1 ATS in their last six games but are only 2-5 ATS in their last seven games on the road. The under is 8-4 in Seattle’s last 12 games and 12-6 in Baltimore’s last 18 games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Bills bounced back from a loss to the Patriots to win SU but lost ATS against the Bucs last Thursday night. They’ll face a tough road test on Sunday night against the Bengals, who won SU/ATS last week on the road vs. the 49ers. The Bills are underdogs for the first time since December 26, 2021, and they are 13-6-1 ATS in their last 20 games getting points. The Bills are 13-4 SU in their last 17 games but just 1-4 ATS in their last five games. The Bengals are 4-1 SU in their last five games and 9-1 SU in their last 10 home games but only 1-6 ATS in their last seven games vs. the AFC. The under is 9-2 in Buffalo’s last 11 games and 6-3 in Cincinnati’s last nine games.

Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Monday Night Football matchup features the Chargers looking to get back to .500 with a win after winning SU/ATS against the Bears on Sunday Night Football last week. The Chargers are still just 3-6 SU in their last nine games and 1-6 ATS in their last seven games vs the AFC East. However, they are 4-1 SU in their last five games against the Jets and 4-1 SU against the Jets in their last five meetings in New York. Last week, the Jets won a battle of New York, getting a straight-up win in overtime against the Giants, although the game was a push ATS. The Jets are still just 4-9 SU in their last 13 games overall but they are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. the AFC West. The under is 9-3 in the Jets’ last 12 games and 5-0 in the Chargers’ last five games.

