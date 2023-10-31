MLB Picks for October 31: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

World Series Game 4 takes place tonight and hopefully we’ll be dishing out more than just candy. Call me crazy, but I’ll take green checkmarks any day over some of the crap candy people give out, like Almond Joy. Let’s see what’s cooking tonight for bets on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow me on Twitter for daily MLB picks and info @SBuchanan24

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers

I wouldn’t be shocked if the D-Backs jump on Heaney early. As a lefty who primarily throws fastball, this is not the club you want to do that against. On the season, this lineup has a combined .357 wOBA with a .176 ISO and only a 16.3% K% against fastball thrown by lefties since last season. His next pitch, a slider, sees the D-Backs with a combined .341 wOBA, .207 ISO and a 27.3% K% since last year. Heaney is not projected to be in this game long, his outs recoded prop is currently set at 9.5 outs, but I don’t think it’s out of the realm to see the D-Backs plate at least two runs before he’s gone. The Rangers have had to go to the bullpen early twice in the three games played with both Nate Eovaldi and Max Scherzer going no more than 4.1 innings. Ideally, they need some length from Heaney, so maybe the rope on him will be a bit longer than normal, especially with them up a game in the series. Nonetheless, I really like this prop to go over in favor of the Snakes.

Pham matches up very well against Heaney tonight. Dating back to last season, he’s been an excellent fastball hitter against lefties. He enters tonight with a .454 wOBA and a .323 ISO against that pitch. Facing the slider is no different. While he does strikeout at a high rate at 28.3%, he does also have a .388 wOBA and a .262 ISO against that pitch. He’s hit very well in these playoffs and is currently slashing .291/.304/.509 with six extra base hits and 10 runs scored.

