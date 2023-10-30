World Wide Technology Championship: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico this week for the World Wide Technology Championship. El Cardon Golf Narashino Country Club will host the event for the third time in four years, and measures as a 7,452-yard par 72 with Paspalum greens.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

List is grossly underpriced this week at 40/1. He’s been playing great golf this Fall, which was of course culminated with his triumphant win at the Sanderson Farms a few weeks back. He followed that up with another masterclass tee-to-green performance at the Shriners, where he gained 5.54 strokes ball-striking and 4.21 strokes around-the-green, en route to a T25 finish.

The most impressive part of List’s play of late has been his improved putting, where he’s gained strokes with the flat stick in three of his previous four starts. He’s always been a premier ball-striker, so if this recent string of putting is a trend and not a blip, he should absolutely not be 40/1 to win in a field like this.

Hubbard has been absolutely dialed in with his irons of late, gaining strokes on approach in four of his past five starts, while ranking No. 1 in this field by a wide margin in that department over his past 48 rounds. He also sits No. 3 in this field in SG: Total over that stretch, trailing only Stephan Jaeger and Ludvig Aberg.

Despite missing the cut at the Shriners, Hubbard has had a really nice Fall swing thus far, finishing T17 at the Fortinet and T6 at the Sanderson Farms. He followed that up with a T31 finish at the ZOZO, where he shot back-to-back rounds in the 60s over the weekend.

You always want to target Hubbsy when he’s in form, so getting him at 50/1 in this type of field provides us with some pretty strong value.

