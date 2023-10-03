NFL Betting Trends: Betting Stats for Every Week 5 NFL Game on DraftKings Sportsbook

Week 5 is the first week of this NFL season with teams getting a bye week. The Browns, Chargers, Seahawks and Buccaneers get the week off, but there are still 14 games lined up to bring plenty of action throughout the weekend. The action starts with a Thursday Night Football matchup in Washington and wraps up with a trip to Las Vegas for Monday Night Football. On Sunday, we start the day for a second straight week with a matchup from England as the International Series continues. The early wave this Sunday consists of six games with four games in the late window and a great NFC matchup set up on Sunday Night Football. With 28 teams in action, there are plenty of ways to get in on the action this weekend!

Each week to help you find the stats and trends that matter, I’ll be posting the relevant info for every matchup from DraftKings Sportsbook. You can use these numbers to fill out your Week 4 betting card or to build an awesome parlay.

All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds are subject to change.

Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Bears got out to a big lead last Sunday against the Broncos but couldn’t get their first SU win of the season. The three-point loss was exactly on the spread, so they are now 0-3-1 ATS on the season. The Commanders are 2-2 SU/2-2 ATS after covering last week in an overtime loss to the Eagles. Washington won last season’s meeting, 12-7, and has gone 8-1 SU/7-2 ATS in the last nine head-to-head matchups between these teams. Chicago has dropped 10 consecutive games SU and is 0-6-1 ATS in their last seven games. The over is 16-4 in Chicago’s last 20 games but only 7-13 in Washington’s last 20 games.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Jaguars play their second straight game in London after beating the Falcons SU/ATS last Sunday morning. This week, they’ll host the Bills, who made a statement with a SU/ATS win over the Dolphins. The Bills have won three straight SU/ATS and are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games overall and 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against the AFC. The Jaguars are 8-3 SU/ATS in their last 11 games and 5-0 ATS in their last five road games. The Bills are officially the home team in this matchup, although it will be interesting to see if having back-to-back British matchups gives the Jags any boost. The over is 6-2 in the last eight matchups between these teams and 6-3 in the Bills’ last nine games.

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Every team in the AFC South is 2-2, so this matchup will give the winner at least a share of first place after five games. The Titans have been up-and-down with two big wins at home against the Chargers and Bengals and two ugly road losses to the Browns and Saints. They’ll go on the road to face the Colts, who have won their two road games against the Ravens and Texans but lost their two home games to the Jaguars and Rams. Tennessee is 5-0 SU/5-0 ATS in the last five meetings between these teams and 4-0 SU/4-0 ATS in the last four meetings in Indianapolis. However, the Titans are just 2-9 SU over their last 11 games overall and 0-5 ATS in their last five road games. On the other hand, the Colts are 0-5 ATS in their last five home games and just 2-5 ATS in their last seven games overall. The over is 5-1 in Indy’s last six games but 1-7 in the Titans’ last eight contests.

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Vikings finally got their first win of the season, getting a SU/ATS win on the road in Carolina last week. Now they face a tough home matchup against the Super Bowl champs, who won but failed to cover last Sunday night in New York. The Chiefs are 11-1 SU in their last 12 games and 6-0 SU in their last six road games. They have also won five of the past seven head-to-head matchups between these teams. The Vikings are just 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games and 0-5 ATS in their last five home games. The over is 8-4 in the Vikings' last 12 games and 2-2 in the Chiefs’ four games this season.

New York Jets at Denver Broncos

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Cowboys bounced back from their surprising disappointment against the Cardinals by crushing the Patriots SU/ATS. Meanwhile, the 49ers stayed unbeaten by beating the Cardinals, 35-16, to improve to 4-0 SU/3-1 ATS on the season. The Cowboys and 49ers met in the NFC divisional round last season, and San Francisco won 19-12 as a 3 1⁄ 2 point home favorite. The 49ers are 12-3 ATS in their last 15 games, 9-0 ATS in their last nine home games and 12-1 SU in their last 13 games against the NFC. Dallas is 6-3 ATS in their last nine games, 10-4 SU in their last 14 games and 6-3 SU in the last nine head-to-head matchups between these NFC rivals. The under is 4-2 in San Francisco’s last six games and 6-2 in Dallas’s last eight contests.

Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Packers are in prime time for a second straight week and have almost a mini-bye week since they last played on Thursday when they lost SU/ATS to the Lions. The Raiders also lost SU/ATS in Week 4, falling to the Chargers in the first NFL start of Aidan O’Connell. O’Connell could start again if Jimmy Garoppolo can not clear the NFL Concussion protocol, so keep an eye on that news, which will surely impact the line and results of this game. The Raiders are just 1-6 SU in their last seven games and 2-4 SU in their last six home games. However, they are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 Monday games. The Packers are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games and 8-0 SU in their last eight games against the Packers, including five straight ATS wins. The over is 8-4 in Green Bay’s last 12 games but only 1-4 in the Raiders’ last five games.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is z.thompson) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.