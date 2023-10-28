Same Game Parlay: How a Bettor Turned $15 Into Over $60,000 With an NFL SGP on DraftKings Sportsbook

The NFL season continues to roll on, and bettors are finding lots of exciting ways to win on DraftKings Sportsbook. One way to raise the odds and increase the returns on your picks is to build multiple picks into what is called a “Parlay.” You can combine multiple picks from the same game into a Same Game Parlay (SGP).

In Week 8 of the NFL season, one bettor built a massive SGP from Thursday Night Football for the matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills. This bettor didn’t just stack up a few winners, though, they built a massive 10-pick parlay that included multiple outcomes from each side of the matchup.

At the end of the game, the Bills won 24-18, but this bettor was the real big winner, turning a bet of just $15 into a massive payout of $61,890. The Parlay boosted the odds all the way to +275000 and a 50% Profit Boost resulted in the massive payout.

Here are the 10 legs, and scroll down to see how all the picks went green and helped this bettor walk away with the bag.

Chris Godwin Anytime TD Scorer

Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD Scorer

Josh Allen Anytime TD Scorer

Baker Mayfield Interceptions Thrown - Under 0.5

Baker Mayfield Passing Touchdowns - Over 1.5

Baker Mayfield Rushing Yards - Over 10.5

Cade Otton Receiving Yards - Over 25.5

Dalton Kincaid Receiving Yards - Over 39.5

Gabriel Davis Receptions - Over 2.5

Rachaad White Rushing Yards - Under 45.5

Check out Stepped Up Same Game Parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook for big profit boosts! The more legs in the parlay, the bigger the boost! See the Stepped Up Same Game Parlays page for more details!

Before we hit the recap of how the win went down, just a quick reminder that a parlay bet is a bet placed on multiple outcomes to occur. A parlay bet cashes when all outcomes within the parlay are selected correctly. You can learn more about how they work in the DraftKings Sportsbook How To Bet Guide!

At the core of the 10 picks that this bettor made were three picks for players to score anytime touchdowns. The first of the three players to find the end zone was Josh Allen. Early in the second quarter, Allen ran for his fifth touchdown of the season. He scored on this nifty run from 13 yards out :

Josh Allen uses his legs for the 1st TD of the night



1st TD Scorer (+850) ✅

Anytime TD Scorer (+150) ✅pic.twitter.com/agwhscy9kB — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) October 27, 2023

At the time, the touchdown stretched the Bills lead to 10-0. The Buccaneers didn’t just roll over, though, and they stormed back with a long field goal on the following drive and then converted a Josh Allen pick into this touchdown from Chris Godwin.

BAKER MAYFIELD ➡️ CHRIS GODWIN FOR SIX!pic.twitter.com/FPZAPmT0DD — DraftKings (@DraftKings) October 27, 2023

Godwin was the second of the three players picked to score a touchdown, and this score was his first of the season. He finished up the game with five catches for 54 yards, but for this bettor, this touchdown gave him his second touchdown hit of the day.

The Bills weren’t done in the second quarter, though. The third and final touchdown of the quarter came from Bills TE Dalton Kincaid. Kincaid had never found the end zone in his NFL career, but the rookie was stepping into a larger role with Dawson Knox (wrist) being placed on IR.

The rookie’s run to paydirt put the Bills back in the lead, 17-10, and it gave this bettor three correctly predicted touchdown scorers in the second quarter.

At halftime, this bettor still needed a little more from Baker Mayfield. Mayfield had the one passing score to Godwin but needed a second passing touchdown and at least 11 rushing yards. On the Bucs’ first play of the third quarter, Mayfield took off and scrambled for 11 yards. He later added two more carries and finished with 19 rushing yards, comfortably over 10.5.

Mayfield’s second passing touchdown didn’t come until the final three minutes of the game when he found Mike Evans on this 24-yard pass:

WE AIN'T DONE



: #TBvsBUF on Prime Video pic.twitter.com/yYqvXPTSET — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 27, 2023

As you can see in that highlight, the play came on fourth down. If Mayfield hadn’t converted that first down, the Bills likely would have run out the clock and Baker might not have gotten another chance. He did it though, delivering more green to this 10-leg parlay.

The 10 legs also included the overs of three receiving player props—Cade Otton Receiving Yards - Over 25.5, Dalton Kincaid Receiving Yards - Over 39.5, and Gabriel Davis Receptions - Over 2.5. Davis was the first to deliver the win, catching his third pass of the day with three minutes left in the first quarter. Kincaid wasn’t far behind, though. The rookie had 22 yards on the touchdown above and added 18 yards on his second catch of the day just after halftime.

Otton’s over brought a little more suspense. With just 21 seconds left in the game, the Bills were forced to punt the ball back to the Bucs, and at that point, Otton had three catches for 20 yards. Without much time, the Bucs opted to take a quick seven-yard pass to Otton, who got out of bounds to stop the clock. Fortunately for this bettor, Otton got seven yards before stepping out, to finish with 27 yards, just over the mark of 25.5.

Even after Otton’s catch, though, this bettor hadn’t quite claimed the win. Sometimes it’s just as important what doesn’t happen in props and parlays. The bettor took a pair of unders. One was Rachaad White Rushing Yards - Under 45.5, which was not a “no sweat” win, but White only finished with 39 rushing yards. White actually didn’t even have a carry in the Bucs’ final four drives, suddenly stopping just short of this total.

The final sweat for this Parlay came on the final play of the game. With just four seconds left, Mayfield heaved a pass to the end zone. The reason that mattered for this Parlay was that one of the picks was Baker Mayfield Interceptions Thrown - Under 0.5. If Mayfield’s last-second heave was picked off, the whole Parlay could have come crashing down. Here’s how it played out:

The incomplete pass was exactly the right outcome for this bettor, who got just what was needed from the Bills and the Bucs to nail all 10 of their picks in this Parlay. When the pass hit the turf and the game was ruled final, this bettor claimed over $60K on just a $15 bet.

You can build your own Same Game Parlay with a variety of picks like these combining various player props. With a full slate of action every Sunday and plenty of juicy primetime matchups like this one, there are plenty of opportunities to build a Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook from a wide variety of sports. You can even build cross-sport parlays that include results from multiple venues and events. There are so many different combinations from different contests to consider. Get started today!

Same Game Parlay (SGP) is available on DraftKings Sportsbook for multiple sports! To place a SGP:

Find a game that has a +SGP icon in the top-left corner. Toggle “Same Game Parlay” on. Once it’s on, all available bets will appear. Build your Same Game Parlay. Combine multiple bets from one game. The more bets you combine, the more you can win. Place your parlay. Add your Same Game Parlay to your bet slip, enter your wager amount, and submit your bet.

Read more about SGP at the DraftKings Sportsbook SGP page!