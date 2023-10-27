NFL Week 8 Best Bets: Odds, Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The Bucs nearly stole a win on the road in Buffalo on Thursday, with a Baker Mayfield hail mary falling just out of the reach of Chris Godwin at the end of the game. My two bets for Thursday night did not go as planned, with Stefon Diggs failing to reach the end zone and Mike Evans falling short of his receiving prop. With that being said, there are still plenty of opportunities to make things right with a massive 15-game slate over the weekend. Below are some of my favorite bets for Week 8 of the NFL on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

The Vikings started this season in the worst way possible but have turned things around after winning three of their last four games. Last week, they beat the 49ers without Justin Jefferson and will look to achieve the same feat on Sunday in Green Bay. The Packers come into this game on the opposite trajectory, having lost their last three games in a row.

The Vikings have a clear advantage at QB, with Cousins coming off a game with over 300 passing yards and two touchdowns against arguably the best defense in football. He is currently third in the NFL in passing yards through seven weeks. On the other hand, Love has yet to crack 300 passing yards in any game and is only completing 57.5% of his passes compared to Cousins’s 68.9%. The scoring defense between the two teams is almost identical, with the Packers giving up 22 points per game and the Vikings giving up 21.7. I think the Vikings clearly have the better offense, and I think that will be the difference in the game on Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Although division games are usually close, I think the Chiefs will manage to cover against the Broncos this week. Since their Week 1 loss to the Lions, the Chiefs have rolled off six wins in a row and have looked impressive doing so. Last week, Mahomes looked like his old self, throwing for over 400 yards and four touchdowns, while Travis Kelce couldn’t be stopped, going for 179 receiving yards and a touchdown.

These teams met just two weeks ago, and the Chief’s red zone offense is the only reason they won by only 11 points. It probably should have been an even bigger margin, as the Chiefs only went 1-of-5 in the red zone. Russell Wilson was held to the worst game of his season, as he only threw for 95 yards and added two interceptions in a night to forget. I think the Chiefs cover on Sunday as the Broncos season under Sean Payton goes from bad to worse.

Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers

Fairbairn has been close to automatic this year, hitting 94.4% of his field goals this year. He has made 17 of his 18 attempts and has made at least two field goals in each of the Texans’ six games this season. I feel very confident in this bet, as we just need Ka’imi to keep doing what he’s been doing all year long.

Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans

Somehow, some way, the Atlanta Falcons have found themself at 4-3 and top of the NFC South division. Meanwhile, the Titans have found themselves in a 2-4 hole and have to feel like this Sunday is a must-win at home to get their season back on track. According to reports, the Titans are most likely going to start rookie Will Levis on Sunday, with Tannehill still dealing with an injury. Malik Willis came in for the injured Tannehill against the Ravens, but it looks like Tennesee will go with their rookie.

Although Levis is still unknown at the NFL level, the Titans still have Derrick Henry, who will likely get a large workload playing with a first-time starter. Between their run game and defense, I think the Titans and Mike Vrabel find a way to get the win. The Falcons have yet to beat a team with a winning record this year, and although Tennesee is 2-4, I still think they have enough to beat a 4-3 team that might not be as good as their record indicates.

