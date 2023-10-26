How To Bet The Amazon TNF Three Play Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Buccaneers vs. Bills

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Amazon TNF Three Play for tonight’s Buccaneers-Bills game.

The Amazon team has made their Same Game Parlay. It is as follows:

James Cook 60+ Passing Yards

Chris Godwin 60+ Receiving Yards

Josh Allen 250+ Passing Yards

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Preview

Two teams coming off division losses will clash on Thursday Night Football as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Buffalo Bills. Tampa Bay was put down by the Falcons in heartbreaking fashion as Younghoe Koo walked it off with a 51-yard field goal. The Buccaneers had every chance in a game that saw opposing quarterback Desmond Ridder fumble three times in the red zone. Tampa Bay has now lost three of its last four and hasn’t been able to get the ground game going, averaging just 53.3 rushing yards in those losses. The Bills come into this matchup following a nailbiter of their own that saw them claw back from a 22-10 fourth-quarter deficit to take the lead, only to be stunned by the Patriots’ last-minute game-winning drive. That marked three consecutive underwhelming performances from Buffalo, which needs a bounce-back win to keep in touch with the division-leading Dolphins.

Key Stats

James Cook has recorded 71+ rushing yards in each of the Bills’ last three games against NFC opponents.

James Cook has recorded 60+ rushing yards in three of his seven games during the 2023 regular season.

Josh Allen has recorded 250+ passing yards in four of his seven games during the 2023 regular season.

Josh Allen recorded 308 passing yards in his only career game against the Buccaneers.

Josh Allen has thrown for two or more touchdowns in each of the Bills’ last four games.

Chris Godwin has recorded 60+ receiving yards in three of his six games during the 2023 regular season, including the last three games.

The Buccaneers are 15th in passing in 2023, averaging 219.8 yards per game.

The Bills are 10th in passing defense in 2023, averaging 201.3 yards per game allowed.

The Bills are 14th in rushing in 2023, averaging 112.9 yards per game.

The Buccaneers are 10th in rushing defense in 2023, averaging 95.8 yards per game allowed.

The Bills are sixth in passing in 2023, averaging 256.9 yards per game.

The Buccaneers are 27th in passing defense in 2023, averaging 246.7 yards per game allowed.

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

