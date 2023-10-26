College Football Week 9 Best Bets: Odds, Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Let’s break down this awesome college football Week 9 card with some of my favorite bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

My 2023 college football betting record entering Week 9 is 39-28-1 (+12.23-units).

Clemson at NC State (Saturday 2:00 pm ET)

Played this one earlier in the week and have since come back to add a unit and make it a 2-unit play. Clemson is unable to be backed at this point, and the wheels could continue to fall off this week. The Tigers lost yet again, this time as road favorites in overtime at Miami.

Now Clemson has to go on the road again, and motivation has to be lacking by now. Meanwhile, NC State will be up for this game. The Wolfpack got the upset the last time they hosted this matchup, and while they aren’t the same team, Clemson has had a larger drop off. Clemson got revenge at home last season, and now it’s NC State’s turn.

The last big home matchup the Wolfpack had they mucked the game up and lost to Louisville by just three points. I think they do the same here and have a shot to win outright.

Oregon at Utah (Saturday 3:30 pm ET)

I gave this one out early in the week, and the total has dropped a few points. Hopefully you got the number, but if you missed it I do still like the play. That said, in talking to the Director of DK Sportsbook on the Unreasonable Odds Podcast, Johnny Avello said he does expect this one to come back up a bit, so it could be worth waiting.

The PAC-12 has been a high scoring league, and these teams have been high scoring in the right matchups. I feel this is a matchup that these two teams will play to their strengths on defense. In home games, we’ve seen the Utes hold Florida to 11 points, UCLA to seven and Cal to 14. We’ve also seen Utah’s offense struggle against better defenses, which the Ducks present here.

Uncharacteristic for the conference here, I think we see more of a grinder.

Tennessee at Kentucky (Saturday 7:30 pm ET)

Tennessee put everything it had into the Alabama game, but came up short. They led at halftime, but it didn’t last, and now the Vols have to go on the road again and into a tough atmosphere at night at Kentucky.

Kentucky is off consecutive losses at Georgia and then Missouri at home, and has had the bye week to think about it. The Wildcats control the ball in the run game, and should have a great game plan here against the Vols. I’ll take points with the Cats as short home dogs.

