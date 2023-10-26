NBA Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for October 26 on DraftKings Sportsbook

Want free access to exclusive DraftKings Sportsbook betting picks from DraftKings analysts like Steve Buchanan, Julian Edlow, Garion Thorne, Nick Friar, Jeff Pratt, Zach Thompson, Hunter Skoczylas, Ciaran Doyle, Chirag Hira, Tim Finnegan and more? Join the DK Network betting group community! You can also interact live with other group members to sweat your bets and watch your bets hit!

Tim Finnegan

Same Game Parlay: PHO Suns at LA Lakers

Kevin Durant 20+ Points

D’Angelo Russell Over 1.5 Three Pointers Made

LeBron James Over 5.5 Assists

Odds: +220

Chirag Hira

Same Game Parlay: PHI 76ers at MIL Bucks

Brook Lopez Over 0.5 Three Pointers Made

MIL Bucks Moneyline

Odds: -115

2 Pick Parlay:

MIL Bucks Moneyline

LA Lakers Moneyline

Odds: +105

Hunter Skoczylas

Same Game Parlay: PHI 76ers at MIL Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 24.5 Points

Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 11.5 Rebounds

Joel Embiid Over 25.5 Points

Joel Embiid Over 8.5 Rebounds

Odds: +380 (with NBA 50% profit boost)

Zach Thompson

Same Game Parlay: PHO Suns at LA Lakers

Kevin Durant 30+ Points

Kevin Durant 5+ Assists

Kevin Durant 5+ Rebounds

Kevin Durant 1+ Blocks

Kevin Durant Over 2.5 Three Pointers Made

Odds: +450

Nick Friar

2 Pick Parlay:

PHI 76ers +10 (at MIL Bucks)

PHO Suns +9.5 (at LA Lakers)

Odds: +113

Nick’s analysis:

First Leg: 76ers +10

Most NBA teams managed to refrain from losing by 10 or more points last season, with 16 teams only losing by nine or fewer (or winning) in 80% of their games. The 76ers tied for the best cover percentage at this mark (86.6%) and they were the only team with single-digit losses by more than 10 (they had 3 pushes at this mark).

Also, as highlighted in DraftKings Sportsbook’s Stats Hub, 76ers have covered a 4-point teaser in 15 of their last 18 non-division road games. As for Milwaukee’s side of things, they were one of the better teams at winning by more than 10 last season. However, that doesn’t mean much since they only won by 11-plus in 34.1% of their games.

Second leg: Suns +9.5

Second Similar to Milwaukee, the Lakers were tied for the 10th-best cover rate at this number when playing at home against a conference opponent. Yet again, they only went 9-17 against a 9.5-spread in this setting. Meanwhile, the Suns went 18-8 on the road against conference opponents last season.

That number for Phoenix isn’t as promising as Philly’s numbers, but here’s an even better one. The Suns lost by nine or fewer (or won) in 27 of the 30 instances in which they were playing a conference opponent following a win last season.

