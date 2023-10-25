NFL Week 8 TNF Best Bets Today: Picks, Predictions to Consider for Buccaneers vs. Bills on DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Week 8 kicks off in Buffalo as the Bills and Buccaneers look to bounce back from their respective defeats in Week 7.

Let’s break down the betting market on this game, along with some of the best bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mike Evans has gone over this total in four of his six games in 2023 and has been averaging 78 receiving yards per game so far this season. He’s coming off a stellar performance last week against the Falcons, where he was targeted eight times and caught six of those passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Tampa Bay is coming into a short week on the road with the 29th-ranked rushing attack in the NFL, only averaging 77.8 rush yards per game. I think they will try to test out this Bills defense in the passing game, which is missing some of their best players in Tre’Davious White and Matt Milano. Buffalo is ranked tenth in the NFL against the pass, but Tampa Bay might have no choice but to try to establish a passing game if their running game continues to disappoint. Evans has had at least eight targets in five of the six games he’s played, and if the ball continues to come his way on Thursday, I love his chances of having a big night.

Diggs has been practically living in the end zone this season, scoring six touchdowns in seven of the Bills games so far this year. He is clearly Josh Allen’s favorite target, and that is especially true in the red zone. Diggs is the most targeted player in the red zone, receiving 10 red zone targets in 2023, and he scored touchdowns on four of those. Dawson Knox is the second most targeted Bills player in the red zone with seven.

Diggs is currently tied for the second most touchdowns in the league with Vikings WR Jordan Addison, as they both have one less than Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, who leads the NFL in touchdown receptions with eight. I think the Bills receiver has a great chance to extend his streak to seven touchdowns in eight games on Thursday night in a game where the Bills are favored by 8.5 points on DraftKings Sportsbook.

