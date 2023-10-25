NBA Best Bets for Wednesday October 25: Odds, Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

We had a solid two-game card on Tuesday night in the NBA, and while it was great to have basketball back, things really ramp up on Wednesday. Ton’s of spots to target on this betting card. Here’s what stands out on DraftKings Sportsbook.

For my full NBA futures betting card, be sure to listen to the Unreasonable Odds Podcast NBA preview.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Atlanta Hawks at Charlotte Hornets

This was the first NBA spot that jumped out to me this season. If you listened to the NBA preview pod, the Hawks are a team I’m high on this season and have backed in the futures market. I expect Atlanta to hit the ground running, particularly in a matchup against a weak Hornets squad.

Last year the Hawks were able to take off once Quinn Snyder was hired at head coach — dismantled Miami in the Play-In Round, and then took the Celtics to six games in the postseason. Now with a full offseason and training camp together, this team should surprise in the Eastern Conference. Moving on from John Collins just means more minutes for upcoming pieces like Onyeka Okongwu and Jalen Johnson. I also like the veteran adds of Patty Mills and Wes Matthews.

Meanwhile, Charlotte is still feeling out this young roster, and getting some pieces back that missed a lot of time last season. When playing at full strength, we saw the Hornets get mopped in some of their preseason contests. At their best, Atlanta has a level the Hornets cannot reach. Opening number was a gift, but I’d play this to 4.5.

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks

I do feel the Celtics are the best team in the NBA at full strength. I haven’t touched their futures because I do need to see them stay healthy. But this is the type of game you want to back the C’s in — at full health and motivated to show what they can do.

I don’t think there’s any question here that the Celtics are the better team, but how much worse are the Knicks? The market seems a little high on New York to me at this number, so I’d play the Celtics up to -4.5 here.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Toronto Raptors

I’m down on the Raptors this season, and while I think they’ll be better earlier in the season before the wheels fall off, there’s a massive talent gap in this game. Toronto lost Fred VanVleet to Houston during the summer, and is going in a new direction — both coaching-wise and in terms of incorporating more young talent.

Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to get this roster right after a disappointing season. But with a year under their belts, I do expect a more cohesive team this season. Anthony Edwards, by all accounts, has taken another big step towards becoming a big-time star. The Wolves will always have a size advantage with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns on the floor. Mike Conley is the perfect veteran floor general to hold this unit together. I expect things to look a lot better this year, and Toronto is a good opponent to open up against while the market might still be overvaluing them a bit.

New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies

I wasn’t planning on betting this game, but the Grizzlies do have quite a bit working against them at this point. Obviously, Ja Morant is out while serving his 25-game suspension, but the season-ending surgery for Steven Adams is also a massive deal.

The injury leaves Memphis undersized against a big, and more importantly, healthy New Orleans team. In Morant’s absence in previous seasons, Tyus Jones was able to fill in and often not even lose a beat. But Jones is in Washington, and Marcus Smart is filling that role in the meantime. There will be an adjustment there, and I’d expect the offense to take a step back in the meantime.

With the Grizzlies hurting, the Pelicans have a chance to thrive. It was an ugly finish last season, but I’ll remind you that before the Pels got rundown with injuries last season, they were the No. 1-seed in the Western Conference in December. Look for another hot start.

Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs

Not to force a Wembanyama prop for his NBA-debut, but I do think he should score well in this game. Wemby went for 20-plus points in two of his four preseason games, but did so playing 19 and 23 minutes in those two games. He scored 15 and 19 in the other two games, but played 21 minutes in each.

Wembanyama is being aggressive to score when he’s out there, and we’d imagine his minutes go way up in the regular season. Dallas is a backcourt-heavy team, and while nobody has a perfect matchup for Wemby, the Mavs might be one of the rosters that’s more lacking in size to defend a versatile big like this.

You could look to play a juiced 17.5 on Wembanyama’s point prop, but I’ll take the plus-money on 20 here. I think this market will see a major price adjustment pretty early on in the season.

Place your NBA bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests.

The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.