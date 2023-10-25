NFL Betting Trends: Betting Stats for Every Week 8 NFL Game on DraftKings Sportsbook

After a huge bye week last week, Week 8 has no NFL teams on a bye. The Panthers, Bengals, Cowboys, Texans, Jets and Colts are back in action as all 32 teams take to the gridiron in a very busy week.

With one more week before international matchups resume, the only teams not playing Sunday afternoon are the typical three primetime matchups on Thursday, Saturday and Monday. After 10 games on Sunday afternoon of last week, there are 13 contests this Sunday afternoon. Nine of those games get started at 1:00 p.m. ET with four starting in the later wave. Of the 16 games this week, just four are divisional matchups. The primetime matchups are not divisional games, but there are some interesting, atypical contests. Those primetime matchups are highlighted below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills

The Bills host the Bucs on Thursday Night Football after taking a tough SU/ATS loss on Sunday in New England. Tampa Bay also lost SU/ATS, but they were at home against the Falcons. The Bucs are just 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games and 0-6 ATS in their last six games against the AFC. However, they are 7-1-1 ATS in their last nine head-to-head matchups with the Bills. The Bills are 12-4 SU in their last 16 games but just 3-6 ATS in their last nine games. They have gone 15-3 SU in their last 18 home games and 81 SU in their last nine games against the NFC. The under is 5-0 in Buffalo’s last five Thursday matchups, 6-1 in Tampa Bay’s last seven games and 8-2 in the Bucs' last 10 road games.

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans

New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins

New York Jets at New York Giants

Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers

In a sneaky good matchup in the early window on Sunday, these two AFC playoff hopefuls go head-to-head in the Steel City. The Steelers went on the road to face the Rams last week coming off their bye week and got a SU/ATS win while the Jaguars won last Thursday against the Saints. The Jags are 4-0 SU/4-0 ATS in their last four games and 7-0 ATS in their last seven road games. The Steelers are 8-2 SU/8-2 ATS in their last 10 games and 4-1 ATS in their last five home games. In the last 20 games head-to-head, the Jaguars are 13-6-1 ATS. The under is 5-1 in Pittsburgh’s last six games and 6-1 in its last seven games in the month of October.

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

The Chiefs just hosted the Broncos two weeks ago on Thursday Night Football, and now they’ll head to the Mile High City for this rematch. After a SU/ATS win over the Chargers last week, the Chiefs are 6-0 SU/5-1 ATS in their last six games. They are 7-0 SU in their last seven road games, 8-0 SU in their last eight trips to Denver and 10-0 in their last ten games against the Broncos. Denver did get the SU/ATS win last week at home against the Packers but is still just 1-6-1 ATS in its last eight games and 1-4 ATS in its last five home games. The over has gone 9-3 in Denver’s last 12 games, but the under is 8-3 in Kansas City’s last 11 games.

Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have lost two straight games SU/ATS on the road in Cleveland and Minnesota, so they’ll hope to turn things around as they come home to host the Bengals, who come back from their bye week. The Bengals are 13-4 SU in their last 17 games but just 3-13 SU in their last 16 games against the 49ers. Even after their recent slide, the 49ers are 13-5 ATS in their last 18 games and 17-3 SU in their last 20 games. They have been even more impressive at home, going 10-0 ATS in their last 10 home games and winning 13 of their last 18 home matchups by a margin of at least 15 points.

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers

On Sunday Night Football, the Bears will look to make it two SU/ATS wins in a row behind undrafted rookie Tyler Bagent, who is expected to start again in place of Justin Fields (thumb). Bagent guided the Bears to a SU/ATS win last week, but they are just 3-11-1 ATS in their last 15 games and 2-15 SU in their last 17 games. The Chargers lost SU/ATS to the Chiefs last week and are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games and 2-6 SU in their last eight games. The under is 4-2 in the Chargers’ last six home games and 4-1 in their last five games against the Bears. However, the over is 6-1 in the Bears’ last seven games overall.

Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions

The Monday Night Football matchup features two teams looking to bounce back after bad weeks. The Raiders went to Chicago and lost SU/ATS to the Bears and the Lions were on the road in Baltimore, where they lost SU/ATS to the Ravens. The Lions are 14-3 ATS in their last 17 games and 7-1 ATS in their last eight games at home. The Raiders are just 3-7 SU in their last 10 games but 6-3 ATS in their last nine games against the Lions. Vegas is 1-5 ATS in their last six road games and 2-4 ATS in their last six games overall. The over has gone 5-2 in the last seven meetings between these teams, but the under is 4-1 in the Raiders’ last five games. Las Vegas has gone under their team total in every one of their seven games this season.

