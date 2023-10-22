How to bet Sunday’s Happy Hour NBA Odds Surge on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special NBA Happy Hour Odds Surge on Sunday! This will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 5-9 p.m. ET.

Get a +250 odds surge on any team to win the 2024 NBA Finals!

Key Stats

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics are +400 favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the NBA title as of Friday, October 20, at 12 p.m. ET.

to win the NBA title as of Friday, October 20, at 12 p.m. ET. The full odds as of Friday, October 20, at 12 p.m. ET are below:

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.