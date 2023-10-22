How to bet Sunday’s Happy Hour NBA Odds Surge on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special NBA Happy Hour Odds Surge on Sunday! This will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 5-9 p.m. ET.
Get a +250 odds surge on any team to win the 2024 NBA Finals!
Key Stats
- The Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics are +400 favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the NBA title as of Friday, October 20, at 12 p.m. ET.
- The full odds as of Friday, October 20, at 12 p.m. ET are below:
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.