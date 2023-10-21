NFL Best Bets: Top Prop Bet Predictions for Week 7 on DraftKings Sportsbook

Last week was another 3-3 week, hitting none of the overs and all of the unders. This week, we look forward to what hopefully will be a more profitable week on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jaguars got things rolling on Thursday with a massive win on the road to get them to 5-2 on the year. Now, we look forward to what should be another entertaining weekend of NFL football.

OVER Picks

WR Josh Reynolds Over 32.5 Rec Yds (-110)

The only reasoning behind this number being so low has to be the respect Vegas has for the Ravens’ defense. The Ravens are currently the second-best defense against the pass, but they are facing a red-hot Detriot team that hasn’t lost since Week 2. Reynolds has gone over this total in all five of the games he’s played in this year. In fact, the lowest number of yards he’s had in a game this year is 50. As long as Reynolds keeps seeing the ball come his way, I think this total should be much higher and hits with ease.

WR Jakobi Meyers Over 48.5 Rec Yds (-110)

Meyers has been the clear number two receiver on the Raiders offense this year, and he’s gone over this total in four of his five starts this year. In those five starts, he’s averaging 8.6 targets per game. To make this an even more favorable matchup for Meyers, he will face the Bears defense, who are currently 29th in the league against the pass. Although there is uncertainty about who will start at QB with Jimmy Garoppolo out, I think Meyers finds a way to get over this total and ultimately, the Raiders get another win to get to 4-3.

WR Cooper Kupp Over 90.5 Rec Yds (-130)

Kupp has been peppered with targets since his return, getting 21 over his first two games since injury. With those targets, he’s produced 15 catches, 266 receiving yards and a touchdown. He has gone over this 100-yard mark in both games, and I think he will continue his hot streak this week against the Steelers. Pittsburgh has not been as good against the pass as people might think, as they rank 25th in the league in passing yards against. If Kupp continues to see 9 or 10 targets per game, I think he will continually put up big numbers.

UNDER Picks

QB Gardner Minshew Under 198.5 Pass Yds (-130)

This bet is more about how good the Browns’ defense is rather than a knock against Minshew. He has been solid this year, going over this total in two of his four starts. However, he has yet to face a defense like the Browns, who are #1 in the league in passing yards against and are 41.8 pass yards per game better than the second-best defense (Ravens). The Browns are only allowing 121.4 pass yards per game so far this year and have only allowed one QB to go over this total. The Colts very well might find a way to win this game, but I don’t think it will be because of the play of their QB.

TE George Kittle Under 45.5 Rec Yds (-115)

This one may come as a surprise, but Kittle has been less than impressive this year despite his team’s success. Kittle has only gone over this total in two of his six games this year, and over the past three games, he has only hauled in five catches. In last week’s loss to the Browns, the 49ers offense was missing Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, yet Kittle has held to one catch for one yard. This very well could be a breakout game for Kittle, but the numbers suggest the under is a play here and I agree.

WR Skyy Moore Under 21.5 Rec Yds (-120)

Moore has been a bit of a disappointment this year, as he has only gone over this small total in three of his six games so far. In recent weeks he has fallen off the radar even more, as he has only 33 yards in his last three games. In those games, the receiver has only caught four balls. In terms of his role on the Chiefs, he is seventh on the roster in receptions.

