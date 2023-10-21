How to bet Saturday’s Happy Hour NBA Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special NBA Happy Hour Super Boost on Saturday! This will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 5-9 p.m. ET.

Get Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant to combine for 6+ 3-pointers on October 24 boosted to +100!

Key Stats

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant averaged 6.9 combined 3-pointers during the 2022-23 regular season.

Stephen Curry shot 48.8 percent from behind the arc in four games against the Suns during the 2022-23 regular season.

Kevin Durant went 1 for 3 on 3-pointers in one game against the Warriors during the 2022-23 regular season. He has shot 45.2 percent from behind the arc in 34 career games against the Warriors.

