Sunday NFL Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for October 22 on DraftKings Sportsbook

Nick Friar

LV Raiders -2.5 (@ CHI Bears)

Odds: -110

Tim Finnegan

WAS Commanders +3.5 Spread Alternate (@ NY Giants)

MIA Dolphins +4.5 Spread Alternate (@ PHI Eagles)

Odds: +125

Hunter Skoczylas

Stefon Diggs Anytime TD Scorer (@ NE Patriots)

Kenneth Walker III Anytime TD Scorer (vs ARI Cardinals)

Jalen Hurts Anytime TD Scorer (vs MIA Dolphins)

Odds: +408

Hunter’s analysis:

Stefon Diggs is tied for the second-most receiving touchdowns (5) and has scored in each of the last three games against New England dating back to 2021. In that same span, Josh Allen has also produced big numbers — totaling nearly 800 yards, eight touchdowns and a passer rating of 105.3. Allen has already looked Diggs’ way 66 times this season, including a team-high 10 times in the redzone. Diggs has hit this prop in three of six games so far this season.

Kenneth Walker III has found the endzone in four straight games, including back-to-back two-touchdown games in Weeks 2 and 3. The Cardinals’ defense ranks 31st in defensive DVOA (21.1%) and has allowed the fourth-most rushing yards per game (677). Arizona just got gashed on the ground by Rams RB Kyren Williams for 158 yards on 7.9 yards per carry one week ago — making this a good spot for Walker III to find pay dirt for the fifth straight week.

The tush push is almost automatic at this point. Jalen Hurts has found the endzone in back-to-back games and five times total this season. The Eagles picked up their first loss last week and struggled to finish in the redzone — something I don’t think happens against a Dolphins’ defense that ranks 27th in defensive DVOA (7.8%) and has allowed its opponents to score a touchdown 66.7% of the time in the redzone, tied for 26th in the league.

