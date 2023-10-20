NFL Betting Systems for Week 7: Football Picks, Best Bets, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

With this article, I’m highlighting the new Systems feature available in DraftKings Sportsbook Stats Hub. Check out the feature for yourself to find appealing systems in play this week!

System: Road non-conference AFC favorites ATS

AFC teams have been favored in non-conference games 14 times this season. Their record ATS in those matchups is 9-4-2, good for a 66.67% success rate.

That system applies to both LV at CHI and DET at BAL. But, that’s a tough mark to maintain. And when you consider the fact that this system had a 49% success rate between 2021 and 2022, some regression is likely in order.

However, if you add another layer, one of these two games becomes far more appealing.

AFC teams playing on the road in non-conference games are 3-0-1 ATS this season. Small sample size and an impossible rate to maintain. Still, AFC teams in this setting throughout 2021 and 2022 went 21-14-1 ATS, covering 58.3% of the time. That puts the Raiders in play, despite their quarterback situation, against a Bears team that will start an undrafted rookie with Justin Fields injured.

System: Under on total when an AFC team is a non-conference favorite

The aforementioned games are front and center again, and we won’t push out DET at BAL this time around.

Here’s a quick look at how the total has performed for these four teams this season:

CHI is 5-1 to the over

LV is 1-5 to the over

DET is 3-3 to the over

BAL is 1-5 ot the over

As for the system, it’s 10-5 this season. And while I just mentioned that a 66.67% success rate isn’t maintainable, this system has been better than that over the last two seasons. Between 2021 and 2022, the under went 56-26-1 when an AFC team was a non-conference favorite.

Of the two, LV at CHI is my preferred play because of the aforementioned QB situation.

