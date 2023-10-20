How to bet Friday’s Happy Hour NBA Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special NBA Happy Hour Super Boost on Friday! This will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 5-9 p.m. ET.

Get Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and Jayson Tatum to each score 20+ points on October 25 boosted to +125!

Key Stats

Jalen Brunson averaged 24.0 points per game during the 2022-23 regular season.

Julius Randle averaged 25.1 points per game during the 2022-23 regular season.

Jayson Tatum averaged 30.1 points per game during the 2022-23 regular season.

Jalen Brunson averaged 22.7 points per game in three contests vs. the Celtics during the 2022-23 regular season.

Julius Randle averaged 30.0 points per game in four contests vs. the Celtics during the 2022-23 regular season.

Jayson Tatum averaged 28.8 points per game in four contests vs. the Knicks during the 2022-23 regular season.

