NFL Week 7 Best Bets: Odds, Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

After stringing together a few good weeks in the NFL, I got smoked last week with some poor reads. Ended the week strong hitting on Dallas, but got off to a poor start in Week 7 with New Orleans. I’ll move forward with a teaser, a side and a total that I like this week. Here’s what I like for bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

My 2023 NFL betting record entering Week 7 is 35-32-2 (-6.175-units).

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts

The Browns have been elite on defense in virtually all phases, which is something the Colts haven’t seen yet. With Anthony Richardson out, Indy’s offense obviously becomes much less explosive. Jonathan Taylor has provided nothing since his return, and moving the ball through the air should be a struggle here for Gardner Minshew.

On the other side of the ball, we’re either going to get PJ Walker, or a rusty Deshaun Watson playing with a bad throwing shoulder. Either way, this offense should remain well below average. Going on the road to face a Colts defense that shouldn’t allow many big plays, I expect the Browns to wind up in another grinder here.

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings (MNF)

Was waiting to get Buffalo down under -9 so that we could go this route, and as of Friday afternoon we have the Bills sitting at -8.5. That allows us to cross all the key numbers and get to -2.5, while the touchdown-favorite Niners come all the way down to -1.

Little dicey here going with a couple of road favorites, but I do trust the spots. The Patriots take sharp money week after week, and it continues to prove to be the wrong side. This team gets out to awful starts, and doesn’t have the tools to come back in games. The Bills should get out of their funk offensively in this one given the soft matchup. On the other side of the ball, expect Buffalo’s pass rushers to feast.

Niners are off a bad loss in Cleveland. Plenty of chances to win, even with many of their top players going down to injuries in-game. I trust they’ll have a couple of those key guys active in this one, in what sets up as a cushy spot in Minnesota. The Vikings have been dreadful at home (0-3 SU/ATS), and come off a win over the lowly Bears on the road. Not an ideal spot to get a pissed off Niners team on a long week.

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles (SNF)

This spot reminds me a lot of when Miami was a public dog going into Buffalo and wound up getting spanked. I don’t know if we’ll get quite those results, but the Eagles are being slept on here.

Philly comes off a head-scratching loss to the Jets, but returns home after two road games to a primetime matchup. While the Dolphins have all the fancy weapons in their high-flying offense, the offensive line has its issues. Philly can dominate up front and get a ton of pressure on the quarterback. Miami also has some problems on defense, which I would expect exposed by Philly on offense just a week after being held in check.

