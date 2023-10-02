Sanderson Farms Championship: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Jackson, Mississippi this week for the Sanderson Farms Championship. The Country Club of Jackson will host, and measures as a 7,461-yard par 72, with Bermuda grass greens.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

All betting odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

Cole has been knocking on the door since what feels like February, when he finished runner-up at the Honda Classic. He posted two other top-six finishes later in the year as well at both the Mexico Open and RBC Canadian Open. If you go back 48 rounds, you’ll see that Cole rates out as the best player in this field, ranking No. 1 in SG: Total, No. 1 in SG: Putting and No. 3 in SG: Approach.

He also ranks No. 1 in this field in birdies per round in that same timeframe, which sets up perfectly for this event. Cole does most of his damage in weaker field events like this, and getting him at 20/1 here is quite strong.

Many might have forgotten, but Higgo won on the PGA TOUR at the ripe age of 21 over two-and-a-half years ago. He took home the Palmetto Championship back in early 2021, and it feels like he’s not been heard from since. However, he may be starting to show signs of life, having posted five top-30 finishes over his past 10 starts, including three straight top-21 finishes at the 3M Open, Scottish Open and John Deere Classic.

During this recent stretch, Higgo has been firing on all cylinders, sitting seventh in the field in driving distance, 30th in GIR%, third in eagles per round, and maybe most importantly — fourth in SG: Total. If he’s ever going to win again, it’s absolutely going to come in a Fall-swing type of event like this with a weak field.

I will take my chances his game is on the right path at 40/1 here.

