NHL Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for October 19 on DraftKings Sportsbook

Hunter Skoczylas

Cale Makar Over 2.5 Shots on Goal (at CHI)

Connor McDavid Over 1.5 Points (at PHI)

Auston Matthews Over 0.5 Power Play Points (at FLA)

Odds: +523

Analysis:

Makar has gone over this total twice in three games and now faces a Blackhawks’ unit that is tied for the second-most shots allowed per game (36.5). Colorado has averaged 3.3 goals per game and leads the league in shot attempts per game (39.0), suggesting this is a great spot for Makar and the offensive attack to get plenty of pucks on the net.

The Oilers are a mess but McDavid isn’t. They’ve allowed an average of 4.3 goals against per game and although the Flyers aren’t necessarily an offensive powerhouse, they likely won’t struggle to put pucks in the back of the net. McDavid, who has five points in three games, will almost certainly have to put the team on his back and produce offensively. He’s gone over this total in back-to-back games and five of the last six times he’s faced Philadelphia.

After posting back-to-back hat-tricks, Matthews put up a dud against the Blackhawks. I doubt that happens twice in a row, which is why I’m backing this power play point prop. Florida deploys the fourth-worst penalty kill unit (66.7%) while Toronto deploys the second-best power play unit (40.0%). Matthews has already netted two power play goals this season. Do I need to say more?

