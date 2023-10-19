How to bet Thursday’s Happy Hour NBA Odds Surge on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special NBA Happy Hour Odds Surge on Thursday! This will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 5-9 p.m. ET.

Get a +300 surge on any team to win the In-Season Tournament!

Key Stats

The In-Season Tournament begins November 3 and will run through December 9.

The semifinals and title game will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

All in-season tournament games will be played on Tuesdays and Fridays, which will be termed “Tournament Nights.”

Each team will play four group games, with group winners moving on to the knockout round. One wild card team from each conference will advance to the knockout stage.

Group play will run through November 28, with the knockout round quarterfinals to follow from December 4-5 and the semifinals to take place on December 7. The In-Season Tournament final will be December 9.

The NBA will name an MVP as well as an All-Tournament Team, with selections based on group play and the knockout rounds.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.