How to bet Thursday’s Happy Hour NBA Odds Surge on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special NBA Happy Hour Odds Surge on Thursday! This will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 5-9 p.m. ET.
Get a +300 surge on any team to win the In-Season Tournament!
Key Stats
- The In-Season Tournament begins November 3 and will run through December 9.
- The semifinals and title game will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
- All in-season tournament games will be played on Tuesdays and Fridays, which will be termed “Tournament Nights.”
- Each team will play four group games, with group winners moving on to the knockout round. One wild card team from each conference will advance to the knockout stage.
- Group play will run through November 28, with the knockout round quarterfinals to follow from December 4-5 and the semifinals to take place on December 7. The In-Season Tournament final will be December 9.
- The NBA will name an MVP as well as an All-Tournament Team, with selections based on group play and the knockout rounds.
Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.