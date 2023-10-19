 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to bet Thursday’s Happy Hour NBA Odds Surge on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering an NBA Happy Hour Odds Surge involving the In-Season Tournament.

By DK.Network.Editors

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special NBA Happy Hour Odds Surge on Thursday! This will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 5-9 p.m. ET.

Get a +300 surge on any team to win the In-Season Tournament!

Key Stats

  • The In-Season Tournament begins November 3 and will run through December 9.
  • The semifinals and title game will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
  • All in-season tournament games will be played on Tuesdays and Fridays, which will be termed “Tournament Nights.”
  • Each team will play four group games, with group winners moving on to the knockout round. One wild card team from each conference will advance to the knockout stage.
  • Group play will run through November 28, with the knockout round quarterfinals to follow from December 4-5 and the semifinals to take place on December 7. The In-Season Tournament final will be December 9.
  • The NBA will name an MVP as well as an All-Tournament Team, with selections based on group play and the knockout rounds.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

More From DraftKings Network