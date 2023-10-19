MNF Week 7 Best Bets: Picks, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook for 49ers vs. Vikings

The NFL is back and Mondays are no longer the worst day of the week. DraftKings Sportsbook is here to make this special night even more special. Check out the NFL best bets for the Week 7 Monday Night Football matchup. The action kicks off with the Minnesota Vikings hosting the San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings

49ers -6.5 (-120)

Bad weather matters. Some players are fine with the weather. It does not matter whether it rains or shines. San Francisco can be cold and wet. Mark Twain said, “The coldest winter I ever spent was a summer in San Francisco.” That doesn’t mean every 49er is prepared for bad conditions just because they’ve moved to San Francisco. The weather was crummy in Cleveland last Sunday, and Brock Purdy played pretty badly. It’s that simple.

Purdy isn’t great to begin with. He might not even be above-average. He doesn’t have to be. The talent around him is immense. The one thing he cannot be is bad. He was bad against the Browns. When he is just Purdy, San Francisco wins and wins convincingly.

That begs the next question. Will Purdy’s supporting cast be on the field come Monday night? Without Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, the offense struggled in Cleveland. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams missed time during the game, too. The 49ers have suitable backups at running back and wide receiver. There isn’t another Trent Williams.

There was a lot of early line movement at the beginning of the week. Some bettors speculated that each would miss and were glad to get the Vikings with as many points as possible. The latest report is that each of the 49ers’ stars could play. If they all play then the original line is correct. If the skill position players suit up, but Williams is out, then that is a concern. With Williams, CMC and Deebo can shine. With Williams, their backups are fine. It comes down to Williams. Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Williams suffered a sprained ankle but avoided a high ankle sprain. He praised Williams for returning to last week’s game at less than full health and battling elite pass rusher Myles Garrett. A regular tackle doesn’t accept that assignment. Only an All-Pro returns to the field to battle an All-Pro. That’s how important Williams’ presence is. If he’s off of the injury report for Monday Night Football, which is likely with the extra day of rest and coming off of a loss, then the 49ers will return to their dominant ways.

Race to 25 points — San Francisco 49ers (+100)

With the exception of last week’s game (bad weather and injuries), the 49ers have scored 17 or more points in the first half of every game this season. Weather won’t be an issue in the dome in Minnesota. The concern is the health status of the 49ers. That concern is suppressing the line. It looks like the 49ers – mainly the offensive line – will be fine. CMC and Deebo on turf could mean that the Niners win the race in the first half. Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and any replacement running back should be enough fire power if McCaffrey or Samuels are unable to go. The Vikings defense ranks in the bottom third of the league in points allowed per game (22.5 points). The Chargers, Chiefs and the Eagles – an offense not living up to expectations this season – all exceeded the 25-point mark in their matchups with Minnesota.

The word race is misleading, That implies that both teams have a shot at reaching the finish. The Vikings aren’t making it to 25. And if they do, they’re not beating the 49ers to that number. They will be lucky to reach 17. Facing the stingiest defense in the NFL — the 14.5 points per game allowed by the 49ers’ defense is the best in the NFL — sans Justin Jefferson does not bode well for the Vikings. Not to mention, Kirk Cousins isn’t the greatest quarterback in prime time. Under the moonlight, the quarterback is mercurial to be kind. Yes, he plays in a dome, but the night time has not been the right time for Cousins. He’s 7-11 straight up for the Vikings in prime time and posted a 4-7 ATS line with Washington. It’s been profitable to bet against Cousins’ led offenses in prime time games.

