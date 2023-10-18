MLB Best Bets Today: DK Network Betting Group Picks for October 18 on DraftKings Sportsbook

Want free access to exclusive DraftKings Sportsbook betting picks from DraftKings analysts like Steve Buchanan, Julian Edlow, Garion Thorne, Nick Friar, Jeff Pratt, Hunter Skoczylas, Ciaran Doyle, Chirag Hira, Tim Finnegan and more? Join the DK Network betting group community! You can also interact live with other group members to sweat your bets and watch your bets hit!

Yesterday’s winners included Garion Thorne’s Diamondbacks-Phillies SGP, Ciaran Doyle’s Aaron Nola prop and more!

Below is a preview of some of today’s picks from the DK Network betting group. New picks are posted throughout the day, every day. Join the group to see every pick!

Tim Finnegan

Same Game Parlay (SGP): HOU Astros at TEX Rangers

Yordan Alvarez 1+ Total Bases

HOU Astros Over 3.5 Total Runs

Odds: +125

Max Scherzer Over 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed

Odds: -105

Nick Friar

Leody Taveras Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs

Odds: +110

Nick's analysis: The Rangers’ No. 9 hitter is batting .348 with three extra-base hits, three RBIs and five runs scored this postseason. He’s also gone over this number five times over his last 10 and four times in seven postseason games.

Taveras is 5-for-16 (.313) with two extra-base hits in his career against Christian Javier. That also makes either his total bases prop or hits prop good value plays since both are set a 0.5 with -169 odds, but the over on his Hits+Runs+RBIs line feels just as likely to come through despite the odds difference.

Max Scherzer Over 4.5 Strikeouts Thrown

Odds: -105

Nick’s analysis: Houston’s lineup had one of the lowest strikeout rates against right-handed pitching this season (20.5%). Yet, Nathan Eovaldi just carved the ‘Stros up for nine over six frames in Game 2 of the ALCS. We’ve also seen Sonny Gray log six over four frames and Pablo Lopez get seven over seven vs. Houston this postseason.

Scherzer has been on the shelf since mid-September, but the right-hander worked his way up to 69 pitches against hitters in his last workout. If he’s feeling good, that’s enough of a leash for the right-hander to get in five frames on a good day. But these other right-handed pitchers have proved he doesn’t even need to last that long to go over this mark.

DraftKings analysts post their picks to the DK Network betting group every day, and bets include NFL picks, NBA picks, MLB picks, NHL picks, College Football picks, UFC picks and more! It’s easy to tail these bets by clicking the bet in the feed. You can then enter your wager amount and bet along with DraftKings analysts! Join the DK Network betting group community for free by clicking this link!

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.