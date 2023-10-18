NFL Betting Trends: Betting Stats for Every Week 7 NFL Game on DraftKings Sportsbook

Week 7 has the fewest games of any week of the NFL season so far, but there are still some very important matchups that could have major implications moving forward. There are six teams on a bye this week — the Panthers, Bengals, Cowboys, Texans, Jets and Colts — and two teams returning from a bye last week — the Packers and Steelers.

There are no international matchups this week, so in addition to the three typical primetime games, there are 10 games on Sunday afternoon. Six of those games are in the early wave, and four games are in the later wave from the West. Of the 10 games Sunday afternoon, half are divisional matchups. The Sunday Night Football matchup is a great one between a pair of 5-1 teams, and Monday Night Football spotlights a key NFC contest.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints

The Jaguars returned from back-to-back wins in London and beat the Colts SU/ATS last week. The victory may have been costly, though, since Trevor Lawrence (knee) suffered an injury. His availability will be a key story to monitor leading up to Thursday night’s kickoff. The Saints lost SU/ATS to the Texans last week, but they have gone 4-0 SU/4-0 ATS in their last four head-to-head matchups with the Jaguars. Jacksonville is 10-3 SU/10-3 ATS in its last 13 overall and is also 6-0 ATS in its last six games on the road. The under is 10-0 in the Saints’ last 10 games overall and 4-1 in the Jaguars’ last five games against the NFC South.

Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Washington Commanders at New York Giants

Last week, the Giants covered but lost to the Bills on Sunday Night Football while the Commanders won SU/ATS on the road in Atlanta. Washington is now 7-2 ATS in its last nine games on the road and 5-1 ATS in their last six games played in October. The Giants have gone 2-2-1 SU/4-1 ATS in the last five head-to-head matchups with the Commanders but are just 1-9-1 SU in their last 11 divisional games. The under is 13-7 in Washington’s last 20 games and 6-1 in New York’s last seven games.

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

The Cardinals and Seahawks meet in an NFC West matchup after both lost SU/ATS last week to the Rams and Bengals, respectively. Seattle has won SU/ATS in each of the last three head-to-head matchups between these teams. The Cardinals have gone just 1-12 SU in their last 13 games, 0-6 SU in their last six games on the road and 1-10 ATS in their last 11 games in the division. The under has gone 7-3 in Seattle’s last 10 games, but the over has gone 4-1 in Arizona’s last five games.

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

The big late Sunday afternoon matchup is this tasty AFC West matchup between the Chargers and the Chiefs. Both teams are coming off primetime matchups last week. The Chiefs won SU/ATS last Thursday in another home divisional game against the Broncos, and the Chargers lost a tough game on Monday Night to the Cowboys. The Chiefs are 15-3 SU in their last 18 games against the Chargers but only 2-6-1 ATS in their last nine meetings. The Chiefs are 5-0 SU/4-1 ATS in their last five games, and the under has gone 7-3 in their 10 most recent games. The under is also 5-2 in the Chargers' last seven divisional matchups.

Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles lost SU/ATS last week to the Jets and will look to bounce back on Sunday night against the Dolphins, who overcame a slow start to win SU/ATS over the Panthers. The Dolphins are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games and 8-4 SU in their last 12 games against the Eagles. The Eagles are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against the AFC and 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games against the AFC East. While the over is 5-1 in Miami’s last six road games, the under is 4-2 in the last six head-to-head matchups between these teams.

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings

The Monday Night Football matchup features the Vikings hosting the 49ers, who like the Eagles are looking to bounce back after a tough SU/ATS loss last week. Minnesota won SU/ATS against Chicago and is looking to turn its season around after an 0-3 start. The Vikings are just 3-8-1 ATS in their last 12 games and 0-6 ATS in their last six home games. On the other side, the 49ers are 13-4 ATS in their last 17 games and 17-2 SU in their last 19 games. The under is 5-1 in Minnesota’s last six games, but the over is 6-2 in San Francisco’s last eight games against an opponent from the NFC North.

