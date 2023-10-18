How to bet Wednesday’s Happy Hour NBA Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special NBA Superstar Super Boost on Wednesday! This will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 5-9 p.m. ET.

Get Victor Wembanyama to average 15+ PPG and 8+ RPG boosted to +100!

Key Stats

Victor Wembanyama averaged 21.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game for Metropolitans 92 during the 2022-23 season.

Wembanyama was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Wembanyama has +120 odds to win Rookie of the Year on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.