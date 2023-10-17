ZOZO Championship Picks: Tour Junkies After Dark PGA TOUR Golf DraftKings Picks

On this week’s episode of Tour Junkies After Dark, the Tour Junkies give their top DraftKings picks for the ZOZO Championship.

ZOZO Championship Picks:

Favorites

Min Woo Lee

Sahith Theegala

Keegan Bradley

Cam Davis

Mid-Range

Eric Cole

Adam Schenk

Adam Svensson

Aaron Rai

Long Shots/Value

Callum Tarren

Sam Ryder

Cameron Champ to Finish Top 20

Keita Nakajima to Finish Top 20

Min Woo Lee to Finish Top 10

Thomas Detry to Finish Top 10

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

