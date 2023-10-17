MLB Picks for October 17: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Only one game on the MLB playoff schedule for Tuesday, as the NLCS continues with the Phillies up 1-0 over the Diamondbacks. I’ll go over a couple of bets I like for this game so that you can sweat along with.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies

It’s a tough matchup for the D-Backs tonight, as Aaron Nola has been great leading up to the playoffs and then only allowing just two runs through 12.2 innings in October. But, I do like targeting against him with lefties, especially at Citizens Bank Park. Nola has a .319 wOBA with a 4.66 FIP and seven of the 32 home runs he’s allowed during the regular season. Compare that to just a .231 wOBA and a 2.46 FIP against righties at home. Carroll continues to be one the D-Backs most consistent hitters, entering this game slashing .381/.519/.714 with a double, two home runs and four RBI through six games. Carroll has a .456 wOBA and a .358 ISO against fastball from righties, which Nola has thrown 29% of the time. In the leadoff spot against Nola, this gives us the most opportunities possible to cash this bet.

I was intrigued when I saw this prop for tonight. We have two groundball pitchers facing each other, giving us a good shot at cashing this play. Entering tonight, Merrill Kelly is inducing ground balls at a rate of 47% while Nola is at 53%. With men on base, Nola is inducing ground balls 45% of the time and Kelly at 50%. It’s an interesting way of trying to double our money on scenarios that can take place with the types of pitches both of these guys throw. The Phillies are tied for the second-most GIDP in the post season with four while the Diamondbacks are right behind them with three. For reference, the Twins are currently in the lead amongst playoff teams with six, which is insane because they’ve been out for like...two weeks (feels like it).

