How to bet Tuesday’s Happy Hour NBA Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

Key Stats
- Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged a career-high 31.1 points per game during the 2022-23 season.
- Damian Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game with the Trail Blazers during the 2022-23 season.
- Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined to average 63.3 PPG during the 2022-23 season.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 24.5 points per game in 32 career games against the 76ers.
- Damian Lillard has averaged 24.5 points per game in 20 career games against the 76ers.
