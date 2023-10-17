How to bet Tuesday’s Happy Hour NBA Super Boost on DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special NBA Superstar Super Boost on Tuesday! This will only be boosted during “Happy Hour” from 5-9 p.m. ET.

Get Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo to score 55+ combined points on October 26 boosted to +100!

Key Stats

Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged a career-high 31.1 points per game during the 2022-23 season.

Damian Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points per game with the Trail Blazers during the 2022-23 season.

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined to average 63.3 PPG during the 2022-23 season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 24.5 points per game in 32 career games against the 76ers.

Damian Lillard has averaged 24.5 points per game in 20 career games against the 76ers.

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.