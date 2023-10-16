ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP: PGA TOUR Golf Best Bets, Predictions, Odds to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

The PGA TOUR heads to Japan this week for the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club will host the event for the third time in four years, and measures as a 7,079-yard par 70 with Bentgrass greens.

Below I have outlined my two favorite bets for the week.

Cole continued to knock on the door last week at the Shriners, finishing T3, which was his second top-four finish over his past three starts. He was masterful in Las Vegas, gaining over six strokes on approach and a whopping 11.5 from tee-to-green. This should come as no surprise, however, because Cole ranks third in this field in both SG: Approach, and SG: Total over his past 48 rounds. Keep in mind, this field is much stronger than the fields we‘ve been accustomed to this Fall, making Cole’s rolling numbers look that much more impressive.

He’s never played this event before, and after playing this past week and hopping on a flight to Japan, he could be a little jet-lagged. Regardless, Cole is absolutely rolling right now and Accordia seems like a really strong course fit for him, being that it’s just 7,100 yards and his lack of distance won’t be an issue.

Getting 35/1 here is a really nice number with the way he could score.

At first glance, betting Champ at any number in the 50s seems crazy considering his form these past few years. However, he’s been on fire this fall with a pair of top-18 finishes at the Shriners and Sanderson Farms, and he’s already shown to like Accordia CC, posting a T8 last year in his ZOZO debut.

Champ’s biggest problem has been his egregious short game, but that’s actually been a net positive over these past two events, as he’s gained over 2.7 strokes putting in each. He also gained 3.2 strokes around-the-green last week in Las Vegas, so maybe we could catch lightning in a bottle and hope this recent stretch of good play continues.

Champ is a two-time PGA TOUR winner, so he certainly knows what it takes to close an event. In a 78-man field with no cut, I like the chances him posting multiple low rounds to put him in the mix come Sunday.

