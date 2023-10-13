Boxing Picks: Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, KSI vs. Tommy Fury DraftKings Sportsbook Pools Breakdown

Paul, Danis, Fury, and KSI head to Manchester England as part of DAZN’s “Misfits Boxing” series this weekend to compete in some highly anticipated matches. While DraftKings Sportsbook is not offering odds on these fights, there is a Free-To-Play pool with $25,000 in prizes available for all customers to play! Get enough questions in the pool right to earn your share of that $25,000!

Here’s my breakdown and selection for each pool question.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis:

Who will win? - Logan Paul

This is Logan all the way. Not only is the taller, stronger fighter, but the narrative is very much in his favor in this boxing match. Both men have tried to play the heel in the buildup to this fight, with Logan playing a financial mental game while Danis has insulted every fiber of Paul’s being. I’d predict that Logan comes out with more aggression and as the more experienced boxer (see his matchup against Floyd “Money” Mayweather) he should win this one handily.

How will the fight end? - Decision

This is a tough one. While Danis is the less experienced boxer, he’s faced much more dangerous men than the relatively green Logan Paul in his days under the Bellator banner. We just saw a Paul face an MMA fighter when Jake fought Nate Diaz in August, and that fight went via unanimous decision to Jake. I could see a scenario where Danis gets rocked but stays upright through the storm.

Will the fight go the distance? / Will the fight begin in the 4th round? - Yes

Based on my response above, the answer here is yes!

Will Dillon try to put Logan in a guillotine during the fight? - Yes

Definitely the hardest question to predict for this group… I’d venture to guess he does. We just saw Nate do the same thing to Jake in August, and Danis seems to be 3 to 4 times the showman the elder Diaz is. I’d love to see this turn into a wrestling match, but I doubt any judge will let this get too out of hand.

Will Dillon and Logan be physically separated between walkouts and the beginning of the fight? - Yes

Another tough call but I’m going with yes here. Both men have been jawing with each other during the lead-up to this bout, so I could easily see either Logan or Dillon going one step too far and instigating a pre-fight tussle.

KSI vs Fury:

Who will win? - Tommy Fury

I think this fight is Tommy’s to lose. He just beat Jake Paul via decision, and if I had to do some quick boxing math, I think Jake is probably better than KSI, so Tommy beats him too. While Tommy isn’t necessarily the most technical boxer, he does have far more experience than any other boxer on this card. He may use his 4-inch reach advantage to knock KSI out, but he should be able to use distance, poise, and footwork to outpoint and outclass the wilder KSI.

How will the fight end? - Decision

I think we see another decision in our main event. Tommy has power but wins 66% of his fights via decision. KSI certainly has power, but may lack the technique, experience, and strategy to land a lucky haymaker that puts Tommy out. This should be a Tommy decision all the way.

Will the fight go the distance/ Will the fight start in the 6th round? - Yes

Again, these are both yes for me!

Will Tyson Fury be physically in Tommy’s Corner during the fight? - TBD

Even though he’s preparing for his upcoming bout with Francis Ngannou in two weeks, it’s hard to imagine Tyson skipping out on his brother’s fight this weekend, and if he’s there, he’ll most certainly be in his younger brother’s corner. However, I have not yet seen anything on social media confirming Tyson’s presence in England, so monitor this situation closely leading up to the fight. If Tyson is confirmed in the arena before the pool locks, make sure you answer “YES” here. This could be the only question you know the answer to before the fight begins, so make sure you get this one right!

Will John Fury physically confront any member of KSI’s team after the fight? - No

John Fury has made a name for himself with his antics, most recently banging on the separating glass during Thursday’s weigh-ins. He’s a hothead, but this question is worded very specifically for a reason. IF KSI wins, Father Fury will be a wreck and likely lash out against any human being who gets too close to him. If Tommy wins as I expect, there’s a chance he’ll need to be instigated to be drawn into a physical confrontation. I’m putting no here but don’t feel confident in my answer, as I truly have no idea what will happen in that man’s head.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment.