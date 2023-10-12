How To Bet The Amazon TNF Three Play on DraftKings Sportsbook for Broncos vs. Chiefs

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a special Amazon TNF Three Play for tonight’s Broncos-Chiefs game.

The Amazon team has made their Same Game Parlay. It is as follows:

Patrick Mahomes 225+ Passing Yards

Russell Wilson 225+ Passing Yards

Travis Kelce 70+ Receiving Yards

DraftKings Sportsbook Game Preview

A lopsided matchup could be on the cards when the AFC-West-leading Kansas City Chiefs host the division’s last-placed Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday Night Football. The Chiefs are on the hunt for their fifth consecutive victory, coming off a 27-20 win over the Vikings in Minnesota. Meanwhile, the struggling Broncos suffered their third straight home loss, relinquishing a 13-8 half-time lead to the Jets. While both teams are putting up points in a similar fashion, with Denver averaging 24.2 and Kansas City 25.6 per game, the difference lies in their defenses. Denver is allowing a league-high 36.2 points per game, which makes for a tough matchup against Patrick Mahomes. Adding to those glaring defensive issues, history doesn’t make for kind reading, as Kansas City has emerged victorious in the last 15 meetings between these sides. Something to watch will be the status of Travis Kelce, with the Chiefs’ star tight end nursing an ankle injury.

Recent Head-To-Head History

Key Stats

Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 225+ passing yards in four of five games this season.

Patrick Mahomes has averaged 269.0 passing yards per game against the Broncos in 11 career games.

Patrick Mahomes is 11-0 against the Broncos in his career.

Travis Kelce has averaged 75.9 yards per game against the Broncos in 17 career games.

Russell Wilson has thrown for 225+ passing yards in two of five games this season.

Russell Wilson has averaged 229.5 passing yards per game against the Chiefs in four career games.

The Chiefs are seventh in passing in 2023, averaging 258.0 yards per game.

The Broncos are 29th in passing defense in 2023, averaging 263.0 yards per game allowed.

The Chiefs are 13th in passing defense in 2023, averaging 204.2 yards per game allowed.

The Broncos are 13th in passing in 2023, averaging 224.0 yards per game.

Key Video

Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

