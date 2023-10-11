Shriners Children’s Open Picks: Tour Junkies After Dark PGA TOUR Golf DraftKings Picks

On this week’s episode of Tour Junkies After Dark, the Tour Junkies give their top DraftKings picks for the Shriners Children’s Open.

Shriners Children’s Open Picks:

Favorites

Tom Kim

Si Woo Kim

Cameron Davis

Mid-Range

Vincent Norrman

Adam Schenk

Davis Thompson

Mark Hubbard

Long Shots/Value

Chesson Hadley

Chad Ramey

Doug Ghim

Ben Griffin

Erik Van Rooyen

Harry Hall

Greyson Sigg

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

