NFL Betting Trends: Betting Stats for Every Week 6 NFL Game on DraftKings Sportsbook

Week 6 features several key matchups that could impact playoff races and postseason seeding. It’s getting late early for some teams that are struggling, while others are looking to build on their strong start to the season. Only two teams are on a bye this week—the Packers and the Steelers, while the Browns, Chargers, Seahawks and Buccaneers will be returning after having last week off.

The 15 games this week include four divisional matchups, including the Thursday Night Football matchup in Kansas City. On Sunday, the third and final NFL game from London this season starts the action, and then seven games kick off in the early window. The later afternoon window has four matchups, highlighted by the undefeated Eagles visiting the Jets. Sunday Night Football spotlights an in-state rivalry from upstate New York, and Monday Night Football has a juicy matchup from Los Angeles. It should be another fun weekend!

Each week to help you find the stats and trends that matter, I’ll be posting the relevant info for every matchup from DraftKings Sportsbook. You can use these numbers to fill out your Week 6 betting card or to build an awesome parlay.

All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds are subject to change.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Chiefs host the Broncos in this AFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football. The Broncos have gone 0-10 SU in their last 10 games against the Chiefs and 2-12 SU in their last 14 games on the road. The Broncos have also gone just 0-5-1 ATS in their last six games overall while the Chiefs have gone 5-2 ATS in their last seven games. Kansas City is also 12-1 SU in its last 13 games and 8-1 SU in its last nine home games. The over has gone 9-1 in Denver’s last 10 games but is just 3-6 in Kansas City’s last nine games.

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

This will be the third and final game in London this year with the remaining two games in the International Series happening in Germany later in the season. Both teams come into this matchup after losing SU/ATS in road divisional matchups last week. The Titans lost to the Colts, and the Ravens to the Steelers. The Titans are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games overall and 1-6 ATS in their last seven games vs. the AFC North. The Ravens are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games, 5-2 ATS in their last seven games and 10-4 SU in their last 14 games vs. the AFC South. The under has gone 4-1 in Baltimore’s last five games and 8-1 in Tennessee’s last nine games.

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Minshew Mania returns to Jacksonville for a possible revenge game as Gardner Minshew II makes his second start of the season for his new team, the Colts. Both the Jags and the Colts are 3-2 SU this season and whoever wins this game will take over the top spot in the AFC South. The Colts are 4-12 SU in their last 16 games overall and 1-7 ATS in their last eight games against the Jaguars. They are also just 5-12 ATS in their last 17 games vs. the AFC South. On the other side of the matchup, Jacksonville has gone 9-3 SU/9-3 ATS in its 12 most recent games but has gone 2-8 SU and 1-9 ATS in its last 10 games as a home favorite (not counting games played in London). The under is 7-3 in the Jags’ last 10 games but just 3-8 in the Colts’ last 11 games.

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Eagles are 5-0 SU this season and 10-0 SU in their last 10 games against the Jets. They have also gone 6-0 ATS in their last six games against the Jets and 10-1 SU in their last 11 games on the road. The Jets are coming off a SU/ATS win in Denver last week, but they are just 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games after a win. They are also only 2-9 SU in their last 11 games overall and 3-6 ATS in their nine most recent games. The under is 12-5 in the Jets’ last 17 games, but the over is 4-2 in the Eagles’ last six games.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Bills lost SU/ATS in London last week while the Giants lost SU/ATS to the Dolphins, coming into this in-state showdown in Orchard Park. The Giants are 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine games against the Bills but are just 1-5 SU/0-6 ATS in their last six games overall. The Giants also have a league-worst -91-point differential. The Bills have gone 11-3 SU in their last 14 games and 14-3 SU in their last 17 home games. The under is 7-3 in the last 10 head-to-head matchups between these teams and 5-1 in the Giants’ last six games overall.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers

Relevant Records

Betting Trends

The Monday Night Football matchup features the return of the Chargers from their bye week when they host the Cowboys, who are playing their second straight primetime matchup after getting embarrassed last Sunday night in San Francisco. The Cowboys have been able to bounce back lately, though, going 10-1 ATS after a loss since the start of the 2021 season. They also are 12-6 SU in their last 18 games and 6-1 SU in their last seven games vs. the AFC. The Chargers are just 2-4 SU in their last six games but 4-1 SU in their last five games at home. The under is 6-3 in Dallas’ last nine games but only 2-4 in the Chargers’ last six games.

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is z.thompson) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.