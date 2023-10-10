NFL Week 6 Best Bets: Odds, Predictions to Consider on DraftKings Sportsbook

Took it very light in NFL Week 5, and that approach worked, finishing 4-1 on the week with a 2-1 Sunday and some wins on Thursday and Monday night. I only played one side last week, though, cashing in on the Niners. This week I have a few more sides, along with a prop for TNF. But as the week goes on and more player props trickle out, there could be more to come. Here’s what I like for bets available on DraftKings Sportsbook.

My 2023 NFL betting record entering Week 6 is 33-28-2 (-2.98-units).

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (TNF)

Wrote this up with full analysis in my TNF Best Bets Article — view it here.

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars

This is partially a fade of what’s just an awful spot for the Jags, along with backing the Colts as underdogs in a matchup I like for them. We saw Indy hang strong at home in Week 1 against Jacksonville, just letting go of the rope in the final minutes to let the Jags escape with a win that was far closer than the scoreboard indicated. Gardner Minshew has been really solid with each opportunity he’s gotten this season, and now gets a chance for a little revenge in the town he first became known as an NFL QB — not to mention a revenge angle for this entire Colts team following the Week 1 loss.

Recent history has not been kind to the Jags when priced as home favorites, going 0-7 ATS the last seven times they’ve been in this spot. Five of those games have been since Trevor Lawrence took over the job, going 0-5 ATS and just 1-4 straight up in those games.

Jacksonville is sitting in a position we’ve never seen before in NFL history. They just played very well on a trip across the pond, which is one they’ve become accustomed to, winning and covering both games against the Falcons and Bills. But we’ve never seen a team play a two week road trip (even if it is their second home) in London. I’ll say the Jags are a little sluggish back on US soil and the hungry Colts take advantage.

San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns

SF -3 (-110) — 1-unit (lookahead played from last week)

I’ve been playing Niners lookahead lines almost every week, and it seems to be working. This team just keeps looking better and better, and then the number grows. But this time around, I’ll buy back onto the 49ers and add to the play.

The defense is healthy and dominant, the offense has weapons all over the field, and the opposition has to be on top of their game to keep up with these heavy Super Bowl favorites. Yes, the Niners are coming off a primetime win over an NFC rival, and going east to face a team off a bye, but I need to see this team show up flat in order to start fading them just because it’s a “bad spot.”

I’d argue the Browns are in far more trouble, as Deshaun Watson can still barely throw coming out of the bye week. Whether it’s a dinged up Watson or an incapable backup, San Francisco’s defense will wreak havoc, and the offense will find a way with all those weapons.

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)

I was convinced the Niners would pound this team on the Sunday night stage, and wound up being right. While Dallas might have a hard time ultimately coming out of the conference, this team is still better than most, including the Chargers.

The Cowboys get a chance to avenge that embarrassing primetime loss in yet another primetime game. They get a long week to do so, and while the Chargers have had extra time off the bye I don’t know how much of an advantage that is this early in the season. Earlier in the season you want to build momentum and save that bye to get healthy later, so this could just as easily work against this mediocre Chargers team — especially with the coaching questions.

Both of these teams want to throw the ball, and have dangerous passing attacks. But only one of them has a good passing defense — Dallas ranks second in the NFL, while the Chargers rank dead-last. Los Angeles has allowed literally almost twice as many passing yards and Dallas. I’d say there’s zero home field advantage here, in what likely should be a pro-Cowboys crowd. Great bounce-back spot for Dallas.

