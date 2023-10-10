MLB Picks for October 10: Baseball Best Bets, Predictions, Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

After the National League teams did battle last night, it’s time for the American League games, starting at 4:07 p.m. ET. Let’s look at some bets I like for today for our Divisional matchups between the Astros-Twins and Orioles-Rangers.

Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros

I’m not loving this spot for Cristian Javier against the Twins. His biggest issue this season has been lefties, and the Twins have a ton of them. His stats against lefties are starkly different than against righties. When facing southpaws, Javier has a .350 wOBA with a 4.82 FIP, a 1.2 HR/9 and only a 7.3 K/9. The Twins expected lineup should have a minimum of five lefties including four of the first five hitters. Royce Lewis, specifically, has monster numbers against righties with a .472 wOBA and a .313 ISO.

Another reason I like this bet is Javier’s numbers the first time through the order. He currently has a 4.05 ERA with a .327 wOBA and 13 of the 25 total home runs he’s allowed. As a good hitting team against fastballs and the number of lefties the Twins will be running out tonight, I think they go over this number through the first five innings.

Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles

Solid spot for Seager tonight against Orioles starter Dean Kremer. His numbers are similar to Javier, as lefties have crushed him this season. He has a .349 wOBA with a 5.40 FIP and 15 of the 27 home runs he’s allowed. Seager has put up some ridiculous numbers overall but against righties, absurd. He has a .439 wOBA, a .333 ISO and a 183 wRC+ against righties. Kremer is a fastball pitcher, which Seager has .446 wOBA and a .377 ISO against. Give me Seager to go over 2.5 hits, runs and RBI tonight.

