Could Peyton Manning and Bill Belichick team up?

Could Peyton Manning team up with his one-time nemesis Bill Belichick? Apparently never say never, if reports from The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand are to be believed.

It appears Manning is looking to get Belichick to join Omaha Productions for a Belichick-Nick Saban version of the popular Manningcast, Marchand has reported.

NEWS: Peyton Manning is pursuing old rival Bill Belichick for Omaha Productions, The Athletic has learned.



Marchand joined Ross on the Ross Tucker Podcast to talk about what the future holds, potentially in media, for Belichick and the recently-retired Jason Kelce. Marchand says the issue with Belichick is everyone believes he is going to coach again, so networks might be shy to make an investment in a guy who might not be around long term.

Who is more sought after by the television networks, Jason Kelce or Bill Belichick? pic.twitter.com/bBWZzv3XTA — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) March 6, 2024

Ross 100 percent agrees that Belichick wants to coach again, noting he really wants Don Shula’s wins record. Ross has been taken aback that fans around the country in the radio hits he has been doing don’t seem to want Belichick to coach their team. He thinks we could be in for a case of what he’s calling “media-washing.” He thinks fans only know Belichick from his press conferences and Belichick will actually show some personality and offer some insight since he’s not worrying about giving away anything about his own team. Thus, fans will start to warm up to Belichick and by the end of the year will want him to be the coach of their team. Ross thinks a year in the media could do wonders for Belichick’s Q-score.

