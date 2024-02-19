NFL EVP Jeff Miller on Ross Tucker Podcast: “We don’t think the surfaces are good enough, either the grass or the synthetic”

NFL Executive Vice President of Communications Jeff Miller joined Ross Tucker on the Ross Tucker Podcast about ways to make the game better and safer, and that includes the playing surface.

The playing surface became an issue following Super Bowl 57 in Arizona, where many felt the field was not up to snuff, and the Aaron Rodgers injury just four plays into the 2023 season. The sodfather himself, George Toma even joined The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz to discuss the issues he sees with playing surfaces today in the NFL. It remained top of mind during Super Bowl week, as the 49ers were reportedly not happy with the condition of the practice field they were assigned leading up to the Big Game.

Miller joined Ross in Las Vegas and had some interesting comments when it comes to the playing surface. Ross asks if the players all say they want grass playing surfaces, why not just do grass?

Miller says the NFL, along with the NFLPA, has spent a lot of money to research playing surfaces as part of a joint surfaces committee. He says experts, doctors, scientists and people familiar with fields get together regularly to share all the data and understand what’s going on with fields. Miller says it is very much a collaborative effort. He also says they look at injury data to try and understand if players are getting hurt on certain surfaces. Miller says that after collecting the data, there was almost no difference between synthetic and grass surfaces — the number was .001 percent difference, amounting to six or seven or eight injuries more on synthetic than grass. However, he says neither surface — grass nor synthetic — is good enough and there is improvement to be made across several areas.

