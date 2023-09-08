Week 1 NFL Picks: Ross Tucker’s NFL Picks for Every Week 1 NFL Game

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker gives his picks for every Week 1 NFL game.

Week 1 NFL Picks

CAR Panthers at ATL Falcons

Ross’ Pick: Falcons

HOU Texans at BAL Ravens

Ross’ Pick: Ravens

CIN Bengals at CLE Browns

Ross’ Pick: Browns

JAX Jaguars at IND Colts

Ross’ Pick: Jaguars

TB Buccaneers at MIN Vikings

Ross’ Pick: Vikings

TEN Titans at NO Saints

Ross’ Pick: Saints

SF 49ers at PIT Steelers

Ross’ Pick: Steelers

ARI Cardinals @ WAS Commanders

Ross’ Pick: Commanders

GB Packers @ CHI Bears

Ross’ Pick: Bears

LV Raiders @ DEN Broncos

Ross’ Pick: Broncos

MIA Dolphins @ LA Chargers

Ross’ Pick: Dolphins

PHI Eagles @ NE Patriots

Ross’ Pick: Eagles

LA Rams @ SEA Seahawks

Ross’ Pick: Seahawks

DAL Cowboys @ NY Giants

Ross’ Pick: Cowboys

BUF Bills @ NY Jets

Ross’ Pick: Jets

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.