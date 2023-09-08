Week 1 NFL Picks: Ross Tucker’s NFL Picks for Every Week 1 NFL Game

On The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker gives his picks for every Week 1 NFL game.
Week 1 NFL Picks
CAR Panthers at ATL Falcons
Ross’ Pick: Falcons
HOU Texans at BAL Ravens
Ross’ Pick: Ravens
CIN Bengals at CLE Browns
Ross’ Pick: Browns
JAX Jaguars at IND Colts
Ross’ Pick: Jaguars
TB Buccaneers at MIN Vikings
Ross’ Pick: Vikings
TEN Titans at NO Saints
Ross’ Pick: Saints
SF 49ers at PIT Steelers
Ross’ Pick: Steelers
ARI Cardinals @ WAS Commanders
Ross’ Pick: Commanders
GB Packers @ CHI Bears
Ross’ Pick: Bears
LV Raiders @ DEN Broncos
Ross’ Pick: Broncos
MIA Dolphins @ LA Chargers
Ross’ Pick: Dolphins
PHI Eagles @ NE Patriots
Ross’ Pick: Eagles
LA Rams @ SEA Seahawks
Ross’ Pick: Seahawks
DAL Cowboys @ NY Giants
Ross’ Pick: Cowboys
BUF Bills @ NY Jets
Ross’ Pick: Jets
DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.