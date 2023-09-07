NFL Best Bets Today: Even Money Podcast Week 1 Sunday NFL Picks on DraftKings Sportsbook

On the Even Money Podcast, DraftKings Network football analyst Ross Tucker and Steve Fezzik give their top picks on DraftKings Sportsbook for Sunday’s NFL betting card.

Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

Week 1 NFL Picks

Ross’ Picks:

Texans +10

Colts +5

Teaser bet: Browns +8.5 paired with Jets +8.5

Panthers +3.5

Seahawks -5.5

Raiders +4

Steve’s Picks:

Teaser bet: Steelers +8.5 paired with Commanders -1

Teaser bet: Steelers +8.5 paired with Packers +7.5

Buccaneers +6

Under 45 Total: PHI Eagles @ NE Patriots

Dolphins +3

Raiders +4

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

Watch more episodes of The Ross Tucker Football Podcast by subscribing to the DraftKings YouTube Channel!

Place your NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

DraftKings promoters may sometimes play on personal accounts in the games that advice is offered on. Personal views on the games and strategies above do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. DraftKings promoters may also deploy different players and strategies than what is recommended above. DraftKings promoters do not have access to any non-public information.